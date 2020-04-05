Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 3 release date REVEALED: New Warzone content next week

CALL of Duty Modern Warfare season 3 release date has been revealed, with new content for COD MW and Warzone coming next week.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 3 release date has been announced today, with new COD and Warzone content dropping very soon. The official Call of Duty Twitter account today (Friday April 3) revealed the release date for the next season of Modern Warfare and Warzone. Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 3 will launch next week on Wednesday April 8 2020.

A start time was not revealed for the new Call of Duty season but major updates typically drop around 6pm UK time. The first artwork for Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 3 was posted on Twitter alongside the message: “Season 3. 4.8.20. #Warzone #ModernWarfare”. Leaks have already revealed some of the new content that COD fans can expect from Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 3. It looks like the new Call of Duty season will bring with it two remade maps from post Call of Duty games.

These new playing fields are set to be Modern Warfare 3’s Village and Call of Duty 4’s Backlot. While if past Call of Duty seasons are a barometer than Modern Warfare season 3 will likely have new 2v2 Gunfight and Ground War content. Standard multiplayer should also be getting extra content while Warzone fans will be hoping for big things. Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 3 will be the first new season launch where Warzone is a fixture of COD. The free-to-play Warzone Battle Royale mode previously was rumoured to be a feature of season 2 of Modern Warfare from day one. But it ended launching not too long after season 2 was released. Ahead of the start of Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 3 a free MW multiplayer weekend for Warzone players has been announced.