Call of Duty Modern Warfare UPDATE: PS4 and Xbox One patch notes for Warzone download

The new Call of Duty Modern Warfare Playlist update is now live and available to download on PS4, Xbox One and PC. As listed below, it brings the new Sniper and Scattershot mode to Warzone, complete with weapon changes.

There is also a new update to the Modern Warfare playlist, as well as new cosmetic bundles to pick up in the COD Store. Moder details on these tweaks can be found below.

Activision has confirmed its plans to bring new modes to Call of Duty Modern Warfare and COD Warzone this week. As revealed with the rest of the Season 3 launch, developer Infinity Ward will be adding new weapon-centric modes to Warzone, starting with Snipers and Shotguns.

News on what to expect from the next Call of Duty Modern Warfare update can be found below, with Activision revealing: “A new mode is available for Warzone that limits the weapons to snipers and shotguns and changes up the strategies required to win – Scopes and Scatter Guns Trios.

“Grab your merry band of three in this twist on Battle Royale that brings you into new ranges of play. Will you get up close and pack a devasting punch with a shotgun? Or decide to deal death at distance with a sniper? Make your choice or do a mix of both, just try to outlast the enemy and the collapse in this Battle Royale variant to claim victory.

“Want more of the latest maps? Jump into the Season Three Moshpit playlist to navigate through Talsik Backlot, Aniyah Incursion, and Hovec Sawmill. Expect a mix of objective and deathmatch games all with the same goal – coming out on top.”

: Last week saw a massive new Call of Duty Modern Warfare update launched across all platforms. This brought new maps and modes to MW, as well as introducing Quads to Call of Duty Warzone. As the name suggests, Quads makes it possible to drop into the map with three other teammates, with the new mode replacing Trios.