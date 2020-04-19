Call of Duty Modern Warfare UPDATE: PS4 and Xbox One patch notes for Warzone download

A NEW Call of Duty Modern Warfare update is expected to launch this week on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and could include new stuff for COD Warzone too.
The new Call of Duty Modern Warfare Playlist update is now live and available to download on PS4, Xbox One and PC. As listed below, it brings the new Sniper and Scattershot mode to Warzone, complete with weapon changes.
There is also a new update to the Modern Warfare playlist, as well as new cosmetic bundles to pick up in the COD Store. Moder details on these tweaks can be found below.
Activision has confirmed its plans to bring new modes to Call of Duty Modern Warfare and COD Warzone this week. As revealed with the rest of the Season 3 launch, developer Infinity Ward will be adding new weapon-centric modes to Warzone, starting with Snipers and Shotguns.
News on what to expect from the next Call of Duty Modern Warfare update can be found below, with Activision revealing: “A new mode is available for Warzone that limits the weapons to snipers and shotguns and changes up the strategies required to win – Scopes and Scatter Guns Trios.
“Grab your merry band of three in this twist on Battle Royale that brings you into new ranges of play. Will you get up close and pack a devasting punch with a shotgun? Or decide to deal death at distance with a sniper? Make your choice or do a mix of both, just try to outlast the enemy and the collapse in this Battle Royale variant to claim victory.
“Want more of the latest maps? Jump into the Season Three Moshpit playlist to navigate through Talsik Backlot, Aniyah Incursion, and Hovec Sawmill. Expect a mix of objective and deathmatch games all with the same goal – coming out on top.”
: Last week saw a massive new Call of Duty Modern Warfare update launched across all platforms. This brought new maps and modes to MW, as well as introducing Quads to Call of Duty Warzone. As the name suggests, Quads makes it possible to drop into the map with three other teammates, with the new mode replacing Trios.
And while having an extra person on your team can help if you make it all the way to the final circle with your team intact, it can also make things more difficult.
Without a dedicated group talking to one another, Quads can be a challenge for COD gamers thrown together through matchmaking.
Activision highlights as much in a recent blog online, telling fans: “Because every squad has an additional Operator, being a team player becomes even more important for your squad’s survival.
“Agreeing on a landing zone, pinging and calling out loot locations or enemy movements, ensuring everyone has a ride or an alternative means of transportation, and reviving each other are just some of the ways one can be a team player.
“Having an additional Operator will also make certain Contracts easier, such as Scavenger Contracts, where your team can split up slightly to capture Resupply Boxes scattered around the map.”
And due to the feedback coming forth from gamers following the launch of Quads, developers Infinity Ward quickly brought back Trios as an option.
And that makes things interesting for this week, as we could see further Playlist updates made in Modern Warfare and Warzone.
As confirmed by Activision with the launch of Season 3, there are still plenty of new maps and experiences being saved for the coming weeks.
This includes new operators like Ronin and Iskra, as well as new maps like Hardhat and Aisle 9.
Gun Game Reloaded is set to make its Season 3 debut, while Warzone gamers can look forward to variant modes, like Scopes and Scatter Guns.
There are also reports that Activision will be dropping Duos modes in the coming weeks, although no release date has been confirmed for this.
For now, it’s unclear what new changes are going to be made to the game this week.
A new Call of Duty Modern Warfare update seems like, especially following such a big drop content last week.
There are probably new bugs to fix and issues to remove from MW multiplayer and COD Warzone.
But for now, Activision has given no indication of what will be happening this week, only that they have plenty of plans for Season 3.
We do know that new cosmetic bundles are being queued up for release this week, with Activision revealing:
“The bundles are just a small selection of all the next-level Operator, Identity, and Weapon packs available in the Store for Season Three.
“With a fresh rotation of bundles slotted for every week, you’re sure to find just the Operators, weapons and gear you need. Visit the Store often, and you’re guaranteed to find the Bundle you need to make a bold, brutal statement in Multiplayer, Special Ops, and Warzone.”