Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: PS4 and Xbox patch news for COD download

A new Call of Duty Modern Warfare Playlist update is scheduled to arrive ahead of the big Season 3 launch in April. Plenty of hype surrounds the release of MW Season 3, which will bring new game modes and maps to Call of Duty on all platforms. There will also be changes for Warzone, Activision’s newly launched Battle Royale experience which is free to play.

According to the latest leaks, Quads is coming to Warzone and a few hints from developers Infinity Ward suggests this will be released soon.

It’s something that fans have been waiting for and will likely replace the current Solo playlist available in-game.

Modern Warfare Season 3 is scheduled to launch on April 8, but there is something else happening before that.

Tuesday, April 7 will see a new Playlist update arrive as part of a Call of Duty Modern Warfare update.

These are scheduled to launch every Tuesday and it appears the same will be happening this week, even with the impending Season 3 launch.

Commenting on their plans for this week, developers Infinity Ward confirmed that they would be launching new playlist changes.

This will include the return of Deathmatch Domination, although it’s unclear right now if anything will be added.

A message from Infinity Ward explains: “Thanks to your votes on Twitter this week, we’ll be turning on Deathmatch Domination in next week’s playlist update!