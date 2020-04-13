Call of Duty Modern Warfare UPDATE: Season 3 Warzone Patch Notes for PS4 as well as Xbox

Activision has actually launched a brand-new Call of Duty Modern Warfare upgrade today that brings Season 3 web content to MW multiplayer modes, as well as COD Warzone. The brand-new patch is presenting now on PS4, Xbox One as well as COMPUTER and evaluates in at around 14GB. The big information is that new modes as well as maps become part of the totally free Modern Warfare upgrade, together with modifications to COD Warzone.

This consists of the introduction of Warzone Quads, making it feasible to drop into the map with the biggest group dimension yet.

Owners of the full variation of Modern Warfare will certainly also get to experience a trio of new 6v6 maps as component of Season Three, including Talsik Backlot, Hovec Sawmill, as well as Aniyah Incursion.

But while there will be lots of brand-new stuff to inspect out today, not all material will be available today.

A message from Activision clarifies: “As the Season continues, anticipate more playlists in Multiplayer like Demolition, Gun Game Reloaded, Gunfight variations, as well as extra.

“No issue what and also where you are combating, make certain to check the Barracks for a new batch of Missions.

“These consist of XP incentives in addition to plans, skins for both Operators and also cars, as well as a lot more, so dive in and view the cost-free material maintain flowing.”

COD Warzone players are obtaining accessibility to Quads today yet more playlists and also settings are being worked on too.

Activision has actually warned that they will be making modifications to ground loot in Warzone during Season 3, to help expand the strategies gamers can utilize in the Battle Royale setting.

Some of these will certainly alter the loot swimming pool to certain tool types, consisting of ‘Scopes and also Scatter Guns’ (only sniper rifles & shotguns), in addition to other combinations.