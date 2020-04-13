Call of Duty Modern Warfare UPDATE: Season 3 Warzone Patch Notes for PS4 as well as Xbox

TELEPHONE CALL of Duty Modern Warfare has been upgraded with new Season 3 material and also the official patch notes are currently offered for PS4 and Xbox One.
Activision has actually launched a brand-new Call of Duty Modern Warfare upgrade today that brings Season 3 web content to MW multiplayer modes, as well as COD Warzone. The brand-new patch is presenting now on PS4, Xbox One as well as COMPUTER and evaluates in at around 14GB. The big information is that new modes as well as maps become part of the totally free Modern Warfare upgrade, together with modifications to COD Warzone.
This consists of the introduction of Warzone Quads, making it feasible to drop into the map with the biggest group dimension yet.
Owners of the full variation of Modern Warfare will certainly also get to experience a trio of new 6v6 maps as component of Season Three, including Talsik Backlot, Hovec Sawmill, as well as Aniyah Incursion.
But while there will be lots of brand-new stuff to inspect out today, not all material will be available today.
A message from Activision clarifies: “As the Season continues, anticipate more playlists in Multiplayer like Demolition, Gun Game Reloaded, Gunfight variations, as well as extra.
“No issue what and also where you are combating, make certain to check the Barracks for a new batch of Missions.
“These consist of XP incentives in addition to plans, skins for both Operators and also cars, as well as a lot more, so dive in and view the cost-free material maintain flowing.”
COD Warzone players are obtaining accessibility to Quads today yet more playlists and also settings are being worked on too.
Activision has actually warned that they will be making modifications to ground loot in Warzone during Season 3, to help expand the strategies gamers can utilize in the Battle Royale setting.
Some of these will certainly alter the loot swimming pool to certain tool types, consisting of ‘Scopes and also Scatter Guns’ (only sniper rifles & shotguns), in addition to other combinations.
Another large part of today’s launch is the introduction of the brand-new Call of Duty Battle
Pass. The Season 3 Battle Pass includes paid and also cost-free tiers, with all players able to make two free brand-new tools at Tiers 15 and also 31: the Renetti hand gun as well as the SKS marksman rifle.
20 Tiers of Free Content have been verified, with Activision including: “Players can additionally make a pistol blueprint the ‘Cerastes’, a Legendary as well as weighty attack rifle plan the ‘Beefeater’, and a Legendary sniper plan to lead to death for your enemies in Warzone the ‘Witching Hour’, 300 Call of Duty factors, as well as more.
“The first of both totally free weapons – the Renetti is an all-round semi-auto 9mm pistol with a different three-round ruptured add-on. Simple, yet harmful, this sidearm stands out in close-range combat, yet can be kitted for a selection of circumstances.
“The second earnable weapon is the SKS, a light-weight, semi-auto carbine chambered in 7.62 x39mm rounds. This tough hitting and also active Soviet-style marksman rifle concentrates on energy over accuracy, which has assisted it stand the examination of time. It shows off a faster fire price than other tools in its class, but a very carefully put round will get rid of the need for comply with up shots totally.”
Complete patch notes for today’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3 release can be discovered listed below:
GENERAL FIXES:
- Lowered the max quantity of XP as well as score given for Decoy Grenade assists
- Backend solutions to assist Memory Error 13-71 concerns. If you’re still experiencing this error, please get to out to Activision Customer Support
- Taken care of a bug where greater than one canine would certainly exist in the squad stroll generally multiplayer food selection
- As an owner of a regiment, players could in some cases see an error when selecting an additional gamer in their regiment. This has actually been repaired
- Taken care of a problem where gamers were incapable to avoid cutscenes in the campaign while making use of key-board and also computer mouse controls
- Dealt with a bug where players were occasionally incapable to see Clan Tags for other players in the Social Menu after rebooting application, or going through a power cycle
- Fixed a problem where some gamers can experience graphical corruptions, creating their screen to have a black ‘darkness’ that followed them. This has been taken care of
- Deal with for an area on St. Petrograd that lacked crash and permitted the Recon Drone to fly out of bounds
- Repaired a pest that made clan tags appear two times
- Fixed an insect that might protect against players from speaking with their group in a custom-made suit if they switched teams after the suit has begun
AUDIO:
- Lowered the volume of the aircraft audio during infil
- Lowered the audio once you get in the Gulag
- Lowered the quantity of occluded much as well as far-off tools
- Some footprint seems while ADS and bent were interrupted on the distance you could hear them, depending upon the surface kind
WEAPONS:
- Fixed a concern where “The Line Breaker” version of the EBR could out perform the base variation of the very same tool
- Gamers with the “Cherry Blossom” variant of the Akimbo handguns might have damaged animations while ADS on ladders. This has been taken care of
- Discharging a smoke explosive with the under barrel 40mm smokescreen launcher did not discharge any type of smoke from the explosive. This has actually been dealt with
- Attaching the Sniper Scope to the MK2 Carbine while in the Gunsmith would reveal a white, nontransparent lens. This has been dealt with.
- Tightened up the pellet spread on the Slug 6-R Mags for the Model 680
- Akimbo weapons currently start with 2 extra publications of ammunition rather of 1
- Tightened up the hip spread on the VLK Rogue Shotgun
- Lowered ADS spread for shotgun slugs
- Added summaries to slugs noting that longer barrels and also chokes enhance ADS precision
- Updating names of tools to match tool logos
- 725: “FTAC Equilibrium” relabelled to “Cronen Equilibrium”
- SA87: “FSS SA87 Heavy Stock Pro” relabelled to “XRK SA87 Heavy Stock Pro”
- RAM-7: “XRK Ranger” renamed to “FSS Ranger
- Grau 5.56: “FSS 26.4″ Archangel” renamed to “Tempus 26.4″ Archangel”
SPECIAL OPERATIONS:
- Added on display message to call out when a gamer’s car is harmed
- Operation Headhunter: Fix for a mistake that could occur after introducing the drone
- Operation Headhunter: Fixed an insect where the minimap could overlap the Objectives on display
- Loss damages is now the same in Co-Op as it is in Warzone
WARZONE:
- We now tell you just how much away you are from your teammates while in a suit
- Repair for the gas mask animation disturbing as well as obstructing players from releasing their parachute
- Different make use of repairs
- Deal with for an insect where players were incapable to restore teammates after getting disrupted throughout the preliminary revitalize computer animation
- Taken care of a pest where gamers might be eliminated by vehicles without being near the gamer
- Fixed an issue that can show the wrong ranking on screen after the player’s game application had been put on hold and reopened
- Repaired a concern where deploying a Recon Drone would make use of the VO lines for a Personal Radar. That VO was likewise listened to by all gamers on the map. This has actually been fixed
- Fix for an insect where players might become invincible if they become downed while changing seats in a Tac Rover
- While spectating a player in the Gulag, the choice to redeploy your colleague would show up on screen, despite the fact that they can not be redeployed. This has been fixed
- The After-Action Report will certainly show the winning group’s score in the scoreboard tab if a player spectates the winning group of a BR suit. This has been repaired.
- Taken care of a pest where placing a Shield Turret on a teammate might kill them
PLUNDER:
- Fixed an insect where gamers couldn’t switch out the M13 for any type of various other weapon in the Plunder tutorial
BATTLE ROYALE:
- Fix for gamers not able to self-revive in Solos
- Enhanced rate of Loadout Drop within the Buy Station to $10,000
- Eliminated Blood Splatter and Screen Shake when being typed the Gulag waiting area
- Gotten Rid Of Loss Column from BR Leaderboard and changed with Top 10s
- Taken care of issue with last circles taking place out of bounds or in undesirable areas
- Dealt with issue with Armor plates and Killstreaks being pointless under particular problems
COMPUTER:
- Several solutions to enhance and also avoid collisions stability