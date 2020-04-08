Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Warzone update PATCH NOTES latest news

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone are about to be updated by Infinity Ward.

The next major Call of Duty update could go live as early as 6pm UK time on April 3.

This would mean new players trying out the game as part of the free weekend will also have to update on PS4 and Xbox One.

In the run up to the new Modern Warfare and Warzone updates, Infinity Ward has posted a list of in-game problems on Trello.

The Call of Duty Trello page provides information about the main issues being investigated in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

According to the early patch notes, the next Warzone update should fix problems with players being unable to self-revive.

Likewise, players who switch weapons to single-fire mode have been unable to swap for another weapon until switched back to auto. This should also be fixed in the next update.

You can see the full list of imminent fixes and issues under investigation in the early patch notes below.