Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Warzone Update: PS4, Xbox patch news for April 14

Call of Duty has released a new Modern Warfare and Warzone update, with detailed patch notes for PS4, Xbox and PC players.

A new Activision Blog late last night has revealing everything new this week in Call of Duty.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone players have a wealth of new content to help ensure the good feeling from the start of Season 3 continues.

This week players have Double XP and Double Weapon XP live in Modern Warfare and Warzone to help ensure they rank up that battle pass in double quick time.

There’s also a new playlist in Warzone which makes some tweaks to the available weapons and loot pool, with greater emphasis on shotguns and snipers.

There are also two new Store Bundles, which can be seen further down along with all the details from the Activision blog on the new features in Call of Duty this week.

A new mode is available for Warzone that limits the weapons to snipers and shotguns and changes up the strategies required to win – Scopes and Scatter Guns Trios. Grab your merry band of three in this twist on Battle Royale that brings you into new ranges of play. Will you get up close and pack a devasting punch with a shotgun? Or decide to deal death at distance with a sniper? Make your choice or do a mix of both, just try to outlast the enemy and the collapse in this Battle Royale variant to claim victory.

Looking to move up the Enlisted or Officer Ranks? This weekend level up your weapons and your rank with Double Weapon XP and Double XP. Starting on April 17 at 10AM PDT until April 20 at 10AM PDT, jump in a match of Multiplayer, Special Ops, or Warzone and boost your rank to expand your loadout options. Use this time to finish off challenges, missions, ribbons, and test your skills in Trials to get the most XP and Weapon XP for your efforts.

Starting this week, tune in to catch your favorite streamers, athletes, and celebrites squad up with Call of Duty League pros to go #LiveFromWarzone. Expect new tournaments, entertainment, and surprises all around the game you love. Check back here every Monday for the latest news, list of events and announcements so you don’t miss out. Check the image above for this week’s lineup.

Highlights: Tune into the “Live From Warzone: Warstream” weekly livestream series which kicks off this Tuesday, April 14 at 12 PT, to watch Call of Duty League pros captain a squad of some familiar celebrity faces in Call of Duty®: Warzone. Each team will stream for two hours to rack up wins, kills, and #CODTopPlays worthy highlights for the ultimate bragging rights. Keep an eye on these teams’ social channels, so you know exactly when and where to tune in. The April 14 stream times (all in PT) are below:

On Thursday, April 16, Call of Duty League players will return to Warzone live on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel. Five teams – Atlanta FaZe, Florida Mutineers, New York Subliners, Minnesota RØKKR, and the Seattle Surge will battle for victory in Verdansk. Take in the action with play by play commentary courtesy of two CDL casters and see which celebrity guest can help their squad claim the ultimate bragging rights. Tune in to the “Live From Warzone: Blitz” livestream at 5pm PT to learn from the pros streaming from Warzone. Get the details on when and where to watch every week on the Games Blog.