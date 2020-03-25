Call of Duty Warzone Mobile update: Download Modern Warfare mode for COD bonus

CALL of Duty Warzone has launched and now Activision are giving COD Mobile gamers the chance to pick up a special bonus by downloading the new Modern Warfare mode.
You can’t play Call of Duty Warzone on Mobile devices and the chances are you never will. However, if you download Call of Duty Warzone on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and then link your COD account, then you can grab yourself a Take Force bonus. For the next week and as part of a new celebration event from Activision, COD fans can pick up a few bonuses by owning multiple Call of Duty games. And the great news is that none of them will cost you anything, you simply need to have COD Mobile and Modern Warfare Warzone downloaded.
The prize for doing so is being able to recruit a Task Force 141 Soldier to your Call of Duty: Mobile team.
This special event isn’t lasting long and COD Mobile gamers will have less than two weeks to claim their prize.
Linking your COD account in the correct manner by March 23 should score you an Exchange Coin, an item which can then be used to pick up your chosen prize.
“Call of Duty: Warzone, a Modern Warfare experience, launches on March 10th, and to celebrate, we are offering you the opportunity to recruit a Task Force 141 Soldier to your Call of Duty: Mobile team,” a message from Activision explains.
“From March 10 – March 23, a special exchange event called ‘Task Force 141 – Warzone’ will be live in the Events menu.
“Download Call of Duty: Warzone on your platform of choice, and log in using your linked Call of Duty Account from Call of Duty: Mobile. Within 72 hours, you will receive an exchange coin in your Call of Duty: Mobile mailbox.
“Exchange this coin for 1 of the 3 following Task Force 141 Soldiers: Ghost – Stealth, Captain Price or Gaz. Choose wisely.”
As mentioned above, this new deal is all being made possible by the launch of Call of Duty Warzone this week.
As many COD fans will already know, Warzone is a new Battle Royale experience which offers several modes for gamers to enjoy, free of charge.
Warzone is different to Blackout in several ways, boasting a bigger map and a higher player count for games.
Infinity Ward has dropped the required player count today to make it easier for matchmaking to complete.
And while there are still plenty of people waiting to download it, it looks like COD Warzone is going to be a popular new addition.
Warzone can be downloaded from the PSN or Xbox Live digital stores on consoles, or via Battle Net on PC.
Here’s how you can participate in and complete the new COD Mobile Warzone event:
1. If you haven’t already, create or link your Call of Duty Account in Call of Duty Mobile. You can do it through the settings menu and the exact steps for that are outlined in our support section under the category “Account, Login Options and Friends”. If you have already done so, you can skip this step.
2. On your platform of choice, update Modern Warfare if you already have the full version, or download Warzone from either the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Store or from Battle.Net.
3. Log into Warzone using the same Call of Duty Account that you linked in Call of Duty Mobile and complete the tutorial.
4. After successfully completing steps 1-3, you will receive the exchange coin in your mailbox in Call of Duty Mobile within 72 hours.
5. Once the reward has been claimed, find the ‘Task Force 141 – Warzone’ event in the Events menu and exchange it for the Soldier of your choice.
