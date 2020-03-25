Call of Duty Warzone Mobile update: Download Modern Warfare mode for COD bonus

You can’t play Call of Duty Warzone on Mobile devices and the chances are you never will. However, if you download Call of Duty Warzone on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and then link your COD account, then you can grab yourself a Take Force bonus. For the next week and as part of a new celebration event from Activision, COD fans can pick up a few bonuses by owning multiple Call of Duty games. And the great news is that none of them will cost you anything, you simply need to have COD Mobile and Modern Warfare Warzone downloaded.

The prize for doing so is being able to recruit a Task Force 141 Soldier to your Call of Duty: Mobile team.

This special event isn’t lasting long and COD Mobile gamers will have less than two weeks to claim their prize.

Linking your COD account in the correct manner by March 23 should score you an Exchange Coin, an item which can then be used to pick up your chosen prize.

“Call of Duty: Warzone, a Modern Warfare experience, launches on March 10th, and to celebrate, we are offering you the opportunity to recruit a Task Force 141 Soldier to your Call of Duty: Mobile team,” a message from Activision explains.

“From March 10 – March 23, a special exchange event called ‘Task Force 141 – Warzone’ will be live in the Events menu.

“Download Call of Duty: Warzone on your platform of choice, and log in using your linked Call of Duty Account from Call of Duty: Mobile. Within 72 hours, you will receive an exchange coin in your Call of Duty: Mobile mailbox.

“Exchange this coin for 1 of the 3 following Task Force 141 Soldiers: Ghost – Stealth, Captain Price or Gaz. Choose wisely.”

As mentioned above, this new deal is all being made possible by the launch of Call of Duty Warzone this week.