Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 update: Fans call for COD changes on PS4 and Xbox One

CALL of Duty Warzone Season 3 has begun and it brought with it some changes that fans are hoping to see tweaked in the near future.
Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 brought with it some interesting changes, the easiest spot being the launch of Quads. This new game mode allows for teams of four to drop into the map together and battle for survival. It’s a staple of Battle Royale games and was something fans have been waiting for since the free-to-play title went live in March.
But with the arrival of Quads came the removal of Trios, which isn’t something that fans necessarily wanted to see.
Trios has been available since the start and it appears a lot of gamers have gotten used to its gameplay flow.
I can certainly say that I find Quads more challenging but that’s probably not a great reflection on the average player, who is probably a lot better.
Fans have been discussing the change to Warzone online, with many hoping to see the launch of Duos mode soon.
Reddit user Sa_l summed up the current issue, writing: “I’ve got only got four wins, which compared to some friends on the leaderboard is pretty poor, but they all came with at least one premade, by which I mean someone I queued with.
“Facing coordinated groups of three with one friend and one random wasn’t too bad, but it was always easier with two friends.
“With the latest change, however, the odds are further stacked against those who queue without a full squad.* Now, duos can face four-man premades which, whilst don’t always have a clear-cut advantage, will be favoured in a game like this. And they have to win multiple fights like this to win.”
Another Warzone player adds: “We stopped playing it, which sucks because we were enjoying it. We got used to trios, had a good three-man team, but still won with duos when one person couldn’t play a few times.
“The biggest thing I dislike about the update is the overabundance of silenced and high-grade weapons and plates.
“There’s so much shit laying around now that I see crates left untouched in high pop areas. No need for load-outs anymore, because in the first 5 mins everyone has two legendary silenced thermal weapons and full on armour.”
Recent leaks have suggested that Duos Mode is coming to Call of Duty Warzone during Season 3 and will probably be part of the next major update.
But there’s no way of guaranteeing when this might arrive and if Trios will be coming back before that happens.
The good news is that Activision and developers Infinity Ward are following fan feedback and may choose to rebalance gameplay soon.
It follows news of Activision’s plans to launch exclusive Season 3 content on PS4.
The most noteworthy part of the launch of Shoot House Survival Mode, which is currently only available in Private Matches.
“Outlast the enemy on this fan-favorite Multiplayer map, Shoot House,” a message from Sony reads.
“Battle with your squad and find choke points to take down waves of opponents. Consider taking the high ground in the office. Barricade the entry ways with traps and explosives and show off your marksmanship skills.
“Or, claim the Alpha or Bravo gates to give yourself more room to maneuver and eliminate the oncoming foes. With new tactics and strategies required, rediscover Shoot House to best the enemy in Survival.”
Activision has confirmed that the new Survival map Shoot House will be available in public matchmaking on April 28.
PS4 gamers can also pick up a new cosmetic Combat Pack as part of the COD Season 3 launch, which can be claimed from the PlayStation Store.