Call of Duty Warzone UPDATE makes fans very happy: Trios returns in new Playlist patch

Call of Duty Warzone fans will be happy with the latest Infinity Ward update.

Fans have been unhappy with Infinity Ward’s tinkering during the latest season of Warzone.

Fortunately, the next Warzone update is bringing back a popular mode that probably shouldn’t have been removed to begin with.

After replacing Trios with a Scopes and Scatter Guns variant earlier this week, Infinity Ward has announced plans to bring the regular Trios mode back overnight.

“We hear you loud and clear!” reads an Infinity Ward tweet. “We’ll be doing a playlist update tomorrow night, Thursday, April 16th at 11PM PST that brings BR Trios back to #Warzone.”

Because of the time difference, Trios will return to Warzone at 7am UK time on April 17.

It’s unclear if Scopes and Scatter Guns will remain in Warzone, although it seems unlikely that it will be removed so soon.

“Season Three is now live and with it even more content available free for all players!” reads a recent Activision post.

“In Multiplayer, experience the Season’s newest maps in the Season Three Moshpit and hold the objective in Drop Zone.