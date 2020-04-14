Cambridge Police back down after outrage at vow to monitor ‘non essential’ shopping aisle

POLICE chiefs in Cambridge have come under fire after warning shoppers their officers would be monitoring “non-essential” aisles in the city’s supermarkets.

The force has now deleted a tweet which said officers had visited a branch of Tesco in the village of Bar Hill, north of Cambridge, as part of visits to supermarkets and green spaces across Easter weekend.

The social media post said it was “good to see everyone was abiding by social distancing measures and the non essential aisles were empty”. But it attracted an angry backlash by people asking what police would define as a “non-essential”. One Twitter user asked: “What are ‘non essential’ aisles in a supermarket? “If my kettle is bust for example that’s pretty essential to replace.”

Another said: “If I’m in the supermarket for essentials, why can’t I pick up, I don’t know, some nice moisturiser or some chocolate? “Not essential but they will help me through stay at home life.” And a third tweeted: “Cambridge police do not have the authority to judge what is an essential purchase. “Nor are non-essential purchases illegal. This is an outrageous power grab by the police, and we must stand against it.”

Cambridge Police said the officer who posted the original comment had been spoken to. In a statement the force said: “While the majority of people in our communities are abiding by the social distancing measures we have had to issue a small number of fines to those who are flouting the rules. “None of these have been in relation to shopping or supermarket visits.”

South Yorkshire Police has also apologised after a video circulating on social media appears to show an officer reprimanding a man for using his front lawn. The video, which was originally posted on Facebook, shows an officer telling a man “you cannot come on your front garden”. The force said on Twitter, where the video has so far been viewed almost 300,000 times, that the officer in the video had good intentions but was “ill-informed”. A spokesman said: “We’ve spoken to the officer concerned and made our approach absolutely clear. Again, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It comes a day after Northamptonshire Police were forced to reassure the public they would not be searching their supermarket trolleys. Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley apologised after saying his force was “only a few days away” from “marshalling supermarkets and checking the items in baskets and trolleys to see whether it’s a legitimate, necessary item”. Home Secretary Priti Patel told talkRADIO: “That is not appropriate, let me be clear on that. That is not the guidance.” Mr Adderley said he may have been “clumsy” in his language. The Government has launched a publicity drive to urge people to stay at home over the weekend, when the weather is expected to remain warm and sunny.

