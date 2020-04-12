Camilla reveals the one thing she REALLY missed during 14 day quarantine in Scotland

CAMILLA, Duchess of Cornwall, revealed for the first time what she missed above else while she was self-isolating at Balmoral.

The Duchess tested negative for COVID-19, after her husband Prince Charles was confirmed as having the deadly virus in March. Despite this, Camilla had to spend 14 days in quarantine at her residence in the Scottish Highlands, before being released from her confinement on Monday. The Duchess immediately returned to work, chatting on the phone to an elderly woman who had also been self-isolating for the same period of time.

In her conversation with 85-year-old Doris Winefield, a mother of three from Rickmansworth, England, the Duchess opened up on how difficult it was to be separated from loved ones in times of distress.



While admitting she was able to see her two children and their families by using the Houseparty app, Camilla said that what she missed above all was not being able to hug her five grandchildren. Ms Winefield told the Duchess that she speaks frequently with her three daughters, but that living alone was difficult.



She said that missed her friends and the active social life she enjoyed before the lockdown was imposed.

Ms Winefield was delighted to have had the chance to talk to Camilla and said it had made her day.



She revealed: “Having a chat with the HRH The Duchess of Cornwall meant the world to me.



“I’ve been incredibly lonely over the last couple of weeks and it was wonderful to talk to her.



“We talked about life in isolation and shared hobbies, she was very interested in my family and how I was coping without them.

“It’s really cheered me up!”



The Duchess’ conversation with Ms Winefield was part of her charitable work for the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS).



Camilla is the president of the organisation, which has been working closely with the NHS to recruit volunteers to assist those in most need of practical and emotional support in these troubling times.



In a statement she said: “As the proud President of the Royal Voluntary Service, I wanted to send my warmest thanks to all the NHS Volunteer Responders who have come forward in unprecedented numbers to offer help to the NHS.

“Thankfully, the charity has a long and remarkable history of bringing willing volunteers together with the isolated and lonely.



“That experience is needed more than ever in these challenging times.



“Everyone working in the NHS is under unimaginable pressure day and night in this crisis.

“I feel sure that the presence of so many wonderful volunteers will encourage, as well as support, them.



“I salute each one of you – and thank you with all my heart.” Last Friday, Prince Charles opened the new Nightingale NHS hospital, that will provide up to 4,000 beds for patients with COVID-19.