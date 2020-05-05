Campaign group welcomes slight relaxation of cocooning but calls for voices of older people to be heard

A CAMPAIGN GROUP for older people in Ireland have welcomed the slight relaxation of cocooning measures this evening, but called for the government to listen to vulnerable groups going forward.

This evening Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said those over the age of 70 will be able to leave their homes from Tuesday for a walk or drive within 5km of their homes if the maintain distance from other people .

Age Action this evening welcomed the relaxation of the cocooning measures, but called on the government to consult with older people as it plans for the longer-term impacts of Covid-19.

CEO Paddy Connolly said it is “unacceptable to older people that throughout this crisis they have been talked about, but not to”.

“We have to remember it is older people and those with underlying conditions that are at risk from a wider societal relaxing of the restrictions, how they are supported, engaged with and listened to should be a priority for the next phase.”

Connolly also appealed to the wider population to respect social distancing in the current phase of Covid-19 restrictions.

– With reporting by Christina Finn.