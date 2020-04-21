Can I apply for Universal Credit while off sick with coronavirus? Can you get UC and SSP?

UNIVERSAL Credit payments are one of several open to people during the nationwide lockdown, as Government subsidies seek to prop up those unable to work. Can you apply for Universal if you are off sick with coronavirus, and can you get it alongside SSP?

Universal Credit is one of several government-funded answers to the coronavirus blues, as millions of people find themselves tucked away indoors for another three weeks. The Government has provided a lot of support for those struggling with money, and people can claim more than one subsidy at a time.

Can you apply for Universal credit if you are off with coronavirus? Coronavirus has killed more than 16,000 people in the UK and another 124,000 people to fall ill. Patients will likely need to take time off work, whether they are essential personnel or conducting business from home. Those who haven’t negotiated sick pay in an employment contract can take advantage of Statutory Sick Pay (SSP).

People can claim SSP if they qualify under the following three criteria: They are classed as an employee and have done some work for their employer

They earn an average of at least £120 per week

They have been sick for at least four days in a row, including non-working days

People won’t qualify if they have already received the maximum amount of SSP (28 days) or if they are in receipt of Statutory Maternity Pay.

SSP entitles claimants to roughly £409.89 per month for single people over 25. The weekly equivalent is £95.85, and available for those who earn more than roughly £120 per week. Claimants can get access to SSP from day one of their sickness, and employers do not require a doctor’s note. Most earners may be left short-changed claiming SSP alone, and they can combine it with Universal Credit if they need.

People unable to work due to the government’s lockdown measures can also claim Universal Credit. Some people, however, may find their workplace has covered them via the Government’s new Job Retention Scheme. The scheme launched today at 8am, and promises to pay up to 80 percent of an employee’s salary if their company keeps them on during the lockdown. People who own up to £2,500 per month are eligible, and according to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, more than 140,000 firms have signed up to receive financial aid.

Mr Sunak told viewers of the Government’s daily press conference the scheme would immediately aid more than one million workers. Overall, the Treasury would impart roughly £1 billion to recipients, according to The Guardian, and companies would receive the money within six days of their application. Furloughed employees would then have money in time for the “big payroll date” or April 30, according to HMRC chief executive Jim Harra. The Treasury expects their system will hold up against the increased demand for support and has enlisted 9,500 new employees to help.

