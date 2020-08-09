Can I still work full-time? 4 big questions about an MBA, answered by students and lecturers



Will I need to give up all my free time? What will my classmates be like? And what’s so special about an MBA anyway?

The MBA, or Master of Business Administration, is a course that’s known worldwide as a stepping stone to senior management positions. But there’s a lot more to it than that – it’s a chance to network with like-minded people, learn from industry experts, and learn vital leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

At National College of Ireland, where half of all students study part-time, the MBA programme is designed to be as as flexible as possible, too.

“The reality is that MBA students are very ambitious, so they’re likely to be very busy in their work environment. We want to ensure that it’s feasible for an individual to combine [the course]with their work,” says Colette Darcy, NCI’s programme director for the MBA.

Of course, it can still be a challenge to balance such an intensive study schedule with other work and personal commitments. For Jim Quill, a current student of NCI’s MBA who works full-time in software development for Workday, taking on the course has meant giving up some of his weekend and evening time. It has also meant asking for some acceptance from other people in his life:

I’m lucky to have an understanding employer who gives me flexibility in the evenings – and a very understanding wife who picks up the pieces at home at the weekends.

Considering an MBA and have some questions about how to make it work, and what it can offer? We headed along to the NCI campus to get some answers from the real experts: people like Jim and Colette.

