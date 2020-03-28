Canada LOCKDOWN: Justin Trudeau shuts borders to non-residents in coronavirus panic

CANADA will be closing its borders to anyone who is not a citizen or a permanent resident, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.

The prime minister unveiled “increasingly aggressive” measures to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, and urged people to stay at home. Mr Trudeau said: “Over the past few days, we’ve seen Covid-19 spread around the world at an even faster pace. Canada is no exception.”

Mr Trudeau, speaking from outside his home where he is in self-imposed quarantine after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for the virus last week. He said: “We assured you that as the situation evolved, our response would evolve too as the virus continues it spread. “We’ve decided to take increasingly aggressive steps to keep you and your family safe. “All Canadians as much as possible should stay home.”

Mr Trudeau said the borders will remain open for shipping, but said his government will restrict flights to Canadian airports in four major cities. The following airports will be affected, Toronto Pearson, Montreal-Trudeau, Vancouver international and Calgary international. The new measure to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in Canada does not include US citizens. Mr Trudeau said air operators will be “formally mandated’ to prevent symptomatic travellers from boarding flights to Canada.

The prime minister said he has informed G7 partners of the new rules. Only four Canadian airports, in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver, will be accepting international flights beginning Wednesday. He added: “As the virus continues its spread, we’ve decided to take increasingly aggressive steps to keep you and your families safe. Mr Trudeau said these “far reaching” measures will help save lives.





Canada had at least 324 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across all 10 provinces as of Monday morning. There are an additional 17 presumptive cases. Three new deaths linked to the virus were reported, bringing the total fatalities in Canada to four, all in the province of British Columbia. Last week, Canada asked citizens to avoid all non-essential travel and urged travellers to return home where possible.