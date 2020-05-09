Canada pet owner struggles to shift huge hound after it lies in the road and refuses to move

An exasperated dog owner tried in vain to wrestle her hound to its feet in a hilarious stand-off in the middle of a road.

A clip posted to YouTube by ViralHog shows the woman in Leduc, Alberta, Canada, struggling to move her dog which has decided to lie down in the middle of the road.

Amused neighbours can be heard laughing as they record the scene as the dog lies down every time the owner gets it to stand up.

They told ViralHog: “We saw a neighbour walking her large dog across the road when the dog decided he wasn’t walking anymore.

‘He laid down in the middle of the road and refused to get back up regardless of how hard she struggled with him.

‘She tried to physically lift him up, but he probably weighed as much as she did.

‘The dog resorted to playfully biting her while she tried to get him up and rolling around to avoid standing up.

‘She eventually just took his leash off and walked away, and as soon as she did the dog jumped up and ran after her full of energy.

‘She was mad at him as she walked away which made it even funnier because he was bounding around like a happy puppy.”

One person commented on the video, which was recorded on April 29, and shared online recently: ‘That there’s a millennial dog.’

Another called the dog a ‘clever girl’.