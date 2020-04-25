Canada shooting: At least 16 dead as gunman goes on horrifying 12 hour rampage

AT LEAST 16 people have died – including the suspected gunman – in a mass shooting that took place over a 12 hour period in Canada on Sunday, in the deadliest attack in the country’s history.

The shooting took place in a rural community of Nova Scotia, Portapique, which has a thriving farming community. Police caught a suspect believed to be behind the mass shooting, who was dressed as a police officer. The gunman targeted people over a 12 hour period. One of the people killed included Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who was also a married mother of two children, Sky News has reported. A second officer was injured. BBC news has also reported the gunman is now dead.

Gabriel Wortman, 51, is now in custody and investigations are ongoing. The gunman had fled the scene, prompting police to urge nearby residents to stay indoors and lock their doors while they tried to track down the suspect. They described the suspect as armed and dangerous, advising people not to approach him. A nearby hospital had been placed on lockdown, according to local media reports.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) tweeted: “51-year-old Gabriel Wortman is the suspect in our active shooter investigation in Portapique. There are several victims. “He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see him, call 911. DO NOT approach.” Police were alerted to a firearms incident at approximately 11.30pm local time on Saturday. They asked people in the area of Portapique Beach Road, Bay Shore Road and Five Houses Road to avoid outside areas, and to stay home with their doors locked.

Police also told nearby residents to call the 911 emergency line if they spotted anyone on their property. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau told CBC: “If possible, go into the basement, we just have an unfolding situation – a person with a firearm. “We would like everybody to stay safe and we will provide more updates when available.” The shooting was described as the worst act of mass murder in Canada since a gunman killed 15 women in Montreal in 1989.

Firefighters of Nova Scotia wrote on Facebook that the situation was ongoing and advised residents to follow police advice. The post read: “This is still an active situation. Lockdown remains in place. Reports are indicating that police have locked down the area in a very large perimeter. “As noted elsewhere, there have been reports of multiple fires throughout the night. “Please remain in your houses with the doors locked until directed otherwise by the RCMP on scene.”

Local resident Mike MacKay said the situation at present is “very uncomfortable”. Mr McKay said he was unable to sleep overnight after police cars frequently patrolled the Portapique Beach Road in a hunt for the alleged shooter. He said: “We saw a fire down the road, and thought that’s all that it was. Then we saw a second fire and a third fire.” Mr MacKay said it was hours later he found out it was an active shooter situation. He added: “You’re on edge. It’s a small community. It becomes quite a concern.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement on the shooting in Portapique, Nova Scotia. He said: “I was saddened to learn about the senseless violence in Nova Scotia, which claimed the lives of multiple people, including one member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Cst. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the Force. Our hearts go out to the people who have lost loved ones, and to the RCMP family mourning a fallen officer. I also hope for a full recovery for the people who were injured, including one RCMP member who is in hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. “Every day, law enforcement members put themselves in harm’s way to ensure our safety and well-being. I thank them, and all first responders, for their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and service, and for always being there for us. “As a country, in moments like these, we come together to support one another. Together we will mourn with the families of the victims, and help them get through this difficult time. “Earlier today, I spoke with the RCMP Commissioner and the Premier of Nova Scotia to offer my condolences, on behalf of the Government of Canada. The people of Nova Scotia are strong and resilient, and we will be here to support them as they heal from this tragedy.”