Canadian bookstore is filled with adorable kittens looking to be adopted

A Canadian bookstore is helping rescue kittens cats get adopted by letting the furry felines roam the stacks and cuddle with customers while they look for their forever homes.

Located outside of Halifax in Nova Scotia, Otis & Clementine’s Books and Coffee takes in cats provided by the South Paw Conservation Nova Scotia, a local rescue group.

The shop’s owner, Ellen Helmke, started the fostering program last year, and she has already helped 30 cats get adopted, according to Global News.

‘People come here specifically to see the cats, and then some people just wander in to look at books and discover there are kittens,’ she said.

Helmke noted that being around customers helps the cats learn to socialize with people, which likely makes it easier for them to get adopted.

‘We have a hundred per cent adoption rate, which is fantastic,’ she said.

Fans of the store have taken to Instagram to share adorable photos of kittens climbing on bookshelves and curling up on the chairs and couches inside the shop.

‘OMG there are KITTENS at the local bookstore, a WHOLE LITTER of kittens! Ellen, the owner is fostering them,’ one fan wrote. ‘I went in for a local organic coffee and a book and came out with the added bonus of a heavy dose of feline therapy.’

‘Met a couple cuties at the book store today, sadly only one could come home with me,’ another customer captioned a photo of herself posing with a kitten in the shop.

Helmke told Narcity in an email that in the store they typically ‘have several kittens and usually a mama cat as well.’

The owner warned that if one of the cats catches your eye, you should act fast because ‘all the kittens are in and out fairly quickly, as they are adopted.’

South Paw Conservation Nova Scotia manages the adoption process, which costs $255 Canadian dollars ($194 U.S. dollars).

The fee also covers medical expenses for the cat.

Fans have been taking to the bookstore’s Facebook page to praise Helmke for making her shop a safe haven for rescue cats.

‘This is FANTASTIC!!! What a kind soul you are to help these beautiful cats and kittens find their furever homes,’ one person wrote. ‘I can’t wait to come for a visit, find a good book and have some kitten snuggles. THANK YOU!’

‘What a wonderful story. You have to be terrific people for taking in these kittens. I have to make a point of visiting soon,’ another added. ‘Thank you for what you do.’