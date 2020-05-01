Canadian military helicopter crashes off Greek coast

A search and rescue operation is under way for a Canadian military helicopter in NATO which crashed in international waters off Greece, CBC reported on Wednesday.

The helicopter with six people aboard crashed late Wednesday in the Ionian Sea about 80 km off the Greek resort island of Cephalonia.

A tweet from Canadian Armed Forces Operations confirmed there was an incident involving one of the CH-148 Cyclone helicopters.

“Contact was lost with the aircraft as it was participating in Allied exercises off the coast of Greece,” the military said on Twitter.