Canadians angry at being ‘smokescreen’ for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry move

AFTER boarding one of the last flights into America from Canada, where Harry and Meghan have been staying, the couple are now facing a backlash from angry Canadians.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were residing on Vancouver Island before their departure to Los Angeles where they are now in self imposed royal isolation. Canadians are upset by the couple’s move and are accusing Harry and Meghan of using the Commonwealth country as a “smokescreen” for their long-awaited journey to the USA according to The Daily Telegraph.

Some are questioning whether Harry and Meghan ever had any intention of staying in the Commonwealth nation, or if they had always planned on moving to Hollywood. Friends of the couple say they are located at a secluded compound in the Hollywood area of Meghan’s home town. Meghan has a strong local support system which includes her mother, Doria, who was last seen walking her dogs on Thursday. A source told People magazine: “Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family.

“They will be spending time in California – he’s not looking back.” The move to America has also left the couple’s friends and family “stunned and horrified”. Their nearest and dearest thought Harry and Meghan would have returned, with their 10-month-old son Archie to be with their relatives during the coronavirus pandemic. Soon after landing in their new base in California, the couple took to Instagram to post clapping emojis to join the national round of applause for NHS heroes.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a tender video of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, clapping in support of #ClapForOurCarers. This came just a day after their grandfather, Prince Charles, announced he had tested positive for Covid-19. Meghan and Harry will officially step down as senior royals on March 31. The US has the most cases of Covid-19 in the world after it recently overtook China.

Speaking to The Telegraph Joe Little, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said: “From the time they said they were going to Canada, I always saw it as a stopgap for them hopping over the border – a softener because it was a Commonwealth country. “While some are saying they’ve only gone to the US to escape coronavirus, it doesn’t make sense. “Surely you would be much safer on Vancouver Island than in LA? “This was always about Meghan being back on her patch and that master plan is now in place.”

Prince Harry “would certainly have muted in and done everything he could to help,” Little added. “But now he is in a different world. From Wednesday they will no longer be working members of the Royal family, so we have to start looking at them in a different way. “They have got their own agenda, which is such a shame when you consider how useful they could have been to the British monarchy at this time of national emergency.”