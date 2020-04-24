Captain Tom Moore could get WW2-era Spitfire flypast for his 100th birthday

A 99-year-old veteran who has raised more than £22 million for the NHS could get a Spitfire flypast for his 100th birthday.

Captain Tom Moore originally set out to raise a modest £1,000 for NHS Charities Together, as a way of thanking staff following a hip replacement, and to show his support during the current pandemic.

Now a team of aircraft restorers hope to fly a WW2-era Spitfire to mark the veteran’s birthday on April 30 — provided the Department for Transport agree to allow it. Alex Monk, 21, of the Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar told the Telegraph: “It will be a bit of a morale booster for us all really, to see a Spitfire in the sky. It’s been the symbol of freedom in the past and quite an icon for Tom.”

The Spirit of Kent aircraft will fly, piloted by Mr Monk’s father, a former Ryanair airline captain who has been flying Spitfires for more than 20 years. A spokesman for the DfT told the Telegraph: “Captain Thomas Moore’s fundraising efforts have been an inspiration for the nation. We are carefully considering proposals to help honour his incredible effort.” During the war, RAF Biggin Hill was a base for Spitfire and Hurricane fighters defending London and the South East. After the RAF left in 1992, it became a civilian airfield but following the UK-wide lockdown announcement on March 23, all flying has ceased.

Mr Monk said: “Tom more than anyone knows what a Spitfire means and to hear and see a Spitfire in the air for himself will be a nice experience for him. “The Spitfire will be a symbol of freedom in the completely empty skies. “To hear the lone roar of a Merlin [engine] and see the elliptical wings over his house will be rather poignant for him and a nice way to mark his birthday and his achievement.” To raise the money, Capt. Moore completed 100 laps of his garden, in time for his 100th birthday. Despite completing the challenge earlier this week, he has insisted he will continue to walk up and down his garden as long as the donations keep coming in. Margaret, 90, follows in hero’s footsteps and raises £180,000 in a week by climbing stairs

He has been dubbed a “one-man fundraising machine” by the Duke of Cambridge after he finished on Thursday. He has received so many donations, earlier today his fundraising page crashed. The figure remained stuck at £21.5 million for over an hour, with people speculating this was due to an overwhelming number of people trying to access the site. The 99-year-old said he was left “speechless” by the global response to his efforts, as more than a million people have now donated to his page. He now released a charity single with Michael Ball, with the proceeds going towards his fundraising campaign.

He is raising money for NHS Charities Together, which helps support NHS staff and volunteers caring for Covid-19 patients. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the country will officially recognise him for the fundraiser. Hundreds have called on him to be knighted for his efforts. Asked about the possibility of a knighthood. Capt. Moore said: “Well I don’t think much about that — never ever did I anticipate I would get a knighthood. “I must say, the sound of Sir Thomas Moore sounds alight but I don’t think it will happen.”