Captain Tom Moore deserves a KNIGHTHOOD! Express.co.uk readers back calls for honour

ARISE Sir Tom! Express.co.uk readers have backed calls for 99-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore to be handed a knighthood after he raised more than £12 million for the NHS by walking 100 length of his garden with the help of his walking frame.

Our exclusive online poll found a staggering 91 percent (3,799 people) agreed that the pensioner should be honoured for his extraordinary fund-raising efforts. Nine percent (371 people) said they did not think Capt Tom should receive a knightood and 28 people said they did not know. A total of 4,198 readers took part in the online poll.

Captain Tom said it was “completely out of this world” that people have donated so much cash to help the NHS during the coronavirus crisis. This morning he completed the 100th lap of his garden, which he set himself to do before he turns 100 on April 30. The pensioner, who lives with his family in Bedfordshire, had originally set out to raise £1,000 for the health service. But the total crowdfunded by the veteran, who served in India and Burma, surpassed an astonishing £12 million this morning.

Readers were full of praise for the ex-soldier’s efforts. Jenniffer Garcia said: “This gentleman is one of the old school – a patriot who cares deeply for his country. “They don’t make ’em like they used to unfortunately.” A reader called Backfire said: “He has done more than raise a significant amount of money for the NHS, he has reminded the current generation just what his generation were, and are, made of – because many have forgotten.”

Paula Boo said: “Knight him! What a national hero this wonderful gentleman is. He is what puts the great in Great Britain.” And reader Herbert asked what most were thinking: “Who are the 9 percent of miserable people who voted no?” Capt Tom has achieved celebrity status as the NHS battles COVID-19. ITV Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan said: “I’d like to see the magnificently inspiring Captain Tom Moore be knighted for his services to his country in WW2 & now to the NHS. Who’s with me?” The tweet has been “liked” more than 40,000 times.

Capt Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, told the BBC the amount raised was “beyond our wildest expectations”. She said: “No words can express our gratitude to the British public for getting behind Tom, for making this into a heartfelt story. “He’s a stoic Yorkshireman, he’s an unruffled straight-down-the-line kind of person and has embraced this adventure as the next stage of his life. “I believe that life is all about purpose, we all need purpose, and, whilst he’s had a life full of purpose, he did fall and break his hip and became much less independent than he had been for the preceding 98 years, and what you have done, the British public, and everyone who’s supported him, is giving him his next purpose. “He is articulate, he’s alive, he’s doing this and I think he’ll do this until everyone says, ‘Stop, don’t do it any more’.”

His achievements were singled out by Matt Hancock during the Wednesday evening press conference at Downing Street. In his opening address, the Health Secretary said: “I want to pay a special tribute today to Captain Tom Moore. “Captain Tom, you’re an inspiration to us all, and we thank you.” Donations to NHS Charities Together can be made at http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomswalkforthenhs

