Captain Tom Moore: Who is NHS hero Tom Moore? Inside war veteran’s life

Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old war veteran from Yorkshire, rose to fame yesterday as he pledged to lap his garden for the NHS, raising money in the process. His efforts have led to an outpouring of donations from the public, with a cumulative total of £12 million on April 16.

Who is Captain Tom Moore? According to Captain Tom’s bio on his Justgiving donation page, he was born and brought up in Keighley, Yorkshire. Before serving, Captain Moore completed an apprenticeship in Civil Engineering. At the outset of the Second World War in 1940, he trained with the 8 DWR (145 RAC) and was posted with 9DWR in India, where he served at the Arakan (now Rakhine).

Captain Tom went on to Regiment after the Japanese surrender in Sumatra and returned to the UK to instruct at the Armoured Fighting Vehicle School in Bovington. The retired captain has continued his heroics in later life with his pledge to lap his back garden 100 times in aid of the NHS. He initially pledged to reach his goal by April 30, with hopes to bring in at least £1,000 for the NHS. Captain Tom completed his efforts two weeks early this morning in light of fervent public donations, with 12,000 times more than his goal.

He completed his goal flanked by a guard of honour from the 1st Battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment. The veteran told the BBC he didn’t anticipate the “enormous” public support. He said: “I think that’s absolutely enormous. “At no time when we started off with this exercise did we anticipate we’d get anything near that sort of money.”

“It just shows that people have such high regard for matters of our National Health Service and it’s really amazing that people have paid so much money.” Captain Tom added to ITV: “I’ve always been one for having a future, I always think things will be good. “We’ve fought so many battles and we’ve always won and we’re going to win again.” His daughter Hannah told ITV the veteran had become a “beacon of hope” for people during the coronavirus crisis.

She added the donations were “beyond words”. Captain Tom is yet to finish and has pledged to continue walking for as long as people donate. His efforts have inspired public calls for him to receive a knighthood, something he said would be “unbelievable”. While the public hopes to score him a knighthood, he will receive a customary birthday card from Queen Elizabeth II when he becomes a centenarian on April 30.

