Car breaks through a security barrier on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

A car broke through a security barrier on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade, leading police on a chase before officers ended the pursuit and took two suspects into custody.

Police said they are not treating the incident as terrorist-related at this time.

The police chase broke out on the parade route at 8:12 am Wednesday, just hours before the victory parade at 11:30 am.

Footage of the incident, filmed by parade attendees, shows the allegedly ‘drunk’ driver crashing the grey vehicle through barriers and speeding off down the parade route.

Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) confirmed that a vehicle broke through the parade barrier on the north side of the route as thousands of fans were gathered on the sidewalks.

All officers on the route were immediately alerted and went in pursuit of the car.

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies and KCPD deployed Stop Sticks, which the vehicle struck, police said in a statement.

The Sticks flattened two tired but the car then proceeded south down the route for several blocks and turned at Pershing.

The car was headed straight for the crowds of Chiefs’ fans gathered for the parade.

Officers performed a PIT maneuver to bring the car to a stop at Pershing near Union Station and Crown Center, KCPD said.

Police confirmed that they had taken two people into custody and that the ‘drunk’ driver is under investigation for impairment.

The suspects have not yet been identified but images of the two people being dragged from the car by officers show that at least one is male.

Police said no weapons were recovered from the suspects or the car and that there were no indications of terrorist activity.

No one was hurt in the incident and ‘the parade route is once again secure’, police said.

The car was towed from the scene soon after the chase ended.

Witnesses posted footage of the incident on social media.

One video filmed by someone behind a barrier appears to show the start of the incident.

The grey car is seen reversing erratically on the road as police point their firearms at it and shout for the driver to stop.

The car then lines up and accelerates off down the route.

In another video posted on Twitter multiple police cruisers are seen going in pursuit of the vehicle.

One cruiser is seen hitting the car and it skids slightly but carries on.

The second attempt to maneuver the car is then successful and it comes to a halt.

Police officers are then seen surrounding the vehicle and pointing their guns.

Aerial footage also shows the two suspects being pulled out of the car by armed police.

An individual wearing a light grey colored top is seen being pulled from the driver’s seat and pushed to the ground.

The second person, who is seen in light trousers and a dark top, then looks like they are pulled out of the back seat.

Other footage shows the aftermath of the chase, with several officers searching the car.

The motive for the incident is not yet known.

According to AMBC, the police cruisers involved in the chase returned to their original positions along the parade to cheers from the crowds.

KCPD posted on its Twitter page: ‘Police pursuit on parade route. Officers have PIT maneuvered vehicle on Pershing between Main and Grand. #chiefsparade

‘As far as we can tell, there are no injuries. Great work by our officers!’

Quinton Lucas, Mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, praised the quick-thinking of the officers.

‘I want to commend the Kansas City Police Department for what was a very quick response in a situation that could have been much worse,’ he told 41 Action News.

He added that the pair had been on a ‘joy ride’.

Just moments before the car chase, police had led fans in cheers of ‘Go Chiefs!,’ the Kansas City Star reported.

Crowds were gathered to welcome home the Chiefs after their victory in the Super Bowl Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs made a late comeback during Super Bowl LIV to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20.

‘This is a celebration that is a long time in the making,’ said Lucas during a news conference Tuesday in which he also urged fans to ‘bundle up’ as forecasters called for 2 to 3 inches (5.1 to 7.6 centimeters) of snow along the route.

Several local schools canceled classes and city staff not involved in public safety or other essential services have were freed of their duties to watch the parade.

Meanwhile, the Kansas Legislature canceled that day’s session, and lawmakers in Missouri planned a light work day. Many businesses also closed or operated on a reduced schedule.

Kansas City police Major Chip Huth said law enforcement from 19 surrounding agencies would help to provide security for the masses.

The weather will make it difficult getting home, warned National Weather Service meteorologist Jimmy Barham. He said the snowfall will start at relatively light and will be at its heaviest during the rally, falling at a rate of half an inch (1.2 centimeters) an hour.

‘One of our messages is it probably won’t be bad getting to the parade but there will be hazardous conditions leaving the parade,’ Barham said.

The championship parade celebrating the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in 50 years ran along a two-mile route through the city.

There was then a celebration rally at Union Station.

KCPD published guidance on Tuesday for members of the public attending the parade.

It advised people that the parade route would be shut from 2 pm Tuesday until 7 pm Wednesday.

It also stated that ‘hundreds and hundreds of officers’ would be positioned ‘along and around the route and at Union Station’.

Police confirmed that there had been five arrests in total from the parade including the two in the car chase and one man who had fallen out of a tree.