Car insurance companies will give customers back $800 million in premiums

Major U.S. car insurance companies say they will return at least $800 million in premiums over the next few months because Americans are driving much less due to stay-at-home orders aimed at curbing the coronavirus outbreak.

Allstate Corp, one of the largest U.S. auto insurers, said on Monday that most customers will receive a ‘payback’ of 15 percent of their monthly premium in April and May, totaling about $600 million.

‘Given an unprecedented decline in driving, customers will receive a Shelter-in-Place Payback,’ said Allstate CEO Tom Wilson. ‘This is fair because less driving means fewer accidents.’

American Family Insurance, a smaller company based in Wisconsin, said on Monday that it would issue its customers a one-time payment of about $50 per covered vehicle, totaling about $200 million.

‘American Family Insurance is doing this out of responsibility to our customers. They are driving less and experiencing fewer claims,’ said Telisa Yancy, American Family chief operating officer. ‘Because of these results, they deserve premium relief.’

State Farm and Progressive Insurance Corp, also among the largest U.S. auto insurers, say they are also looking into the driving decline and its potential impact on premiums.

State Farm is ‘considering how best to take this into account and return value to our auto insurance policyholders’ while Progressive is ‘exploring how to best return some premium to customers,’ representatives for the companies said.

Both companies expect to make decisions soon, they said.

‘There are very few silver linings out there, but auto insurance companies are definitely one of them,’ said Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome, referring to the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on industries.

Fewer accidents generally lead to a lower claim frequency, and Newsome expects insurance companies with large auto portfolios, such as Progressive, Travelers Companies Inc and Allstate, to post good first-quarter results.

Allstate’s payback will apply to 18 million policies issued by the company and its Esurance and Encompass units.

A data analysis of 23 million cars showed driving mileage was down between 35 percent and 50 percent in most states, Allstate Chief Executive Officer Tom Wilson said during a call with reporters on Monday.

The analysis is based partly on data that Allstate collects from tracking products that some customers agree to use in exchange for discounts, as well as other sources.

Allstate’s data showed no difference between states that had stay-at-home orders in effect and those that did not, Wilson said.

Still, some people who remain on the roads are driving faster on what are now less-densely traveled roads, which could lead to more serious accidents, Wilson said.

Next Insurance, a commercial insurer in Palo Alto, California that covers small businesses, also said on Monday that it would discount April commercial auto premiums by 25 percent because stay-at-home orders have reduced the insurer’s risks.