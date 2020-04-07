Carers Allowance rate 2020: Is carers allowance means tested?

CARERS Allowance can help boost your income if you look after another person. So is Carers Allowance means-tested?

There is a Government scheme in place to support those who look after others. Carers Allowance will be paid into your bank account if you are eligible, and you can make a claim for the allowance on the Government website.

What is Carers Allowance? Carers Allowance entitles you to £67.25 per week if you are eligible. It is a Government benefit intended to help those who are caring for another person. You do not need to be caring for someone you live with, or someone who you are related to, to claim the benefit.

Is Carers Allowance means-tested? You have to fulfill certain criteria to be eligible for Carers Allowance. You must spend at least 35 hours a week caring for someone, and be aged 16 or over. You must also have been in England, Scotland or Wales for at least two years out of the last three (there are exclusions to this rule if you are a refugee or have humanitarian protection status).

To claim the benefit, you cannot be in full-time education, or be studying for 21 hours a week or more. Your weekly earnings must also be £128 per week or less after National Insurance, tax and expenses have been deducted. If your earnings are sometimes above this weekly amount, you may still be eligible to claim the benefit. A calculation of your average earnings may be used instead to determine your eligibility.

To be eligible for Carers Allowance, the person you care for must also receive one of the following benefits already: Personal Independence Payment – daily living component

Disability Living Allowance – the middle or highest care rate

Attendance Allowance

Constant Attendance Allowance at or above the normal maximum rate with an Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit

Constant Attendance Allowance at the basic (full day) rate with a War Disablement Pension

Armed Forces Independence Payment

If you are able to claim Carers Allowance, you may also be able to claim other benefits. You may be able to get a reduction in your council tax, Universal Credit if you are on a low income, and pension credit if you are above working age. You will also receive National Insurance credits for every week you claim Carers Allowance. For full details on carers allowance and eligibility, visit the Government website.

