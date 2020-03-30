Carlo Ancelotti pens letter to Everton fans with passionate demand over NHS workers

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has urged football fans to “respect and protect” NHS workers

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has passionately called on supporters to “stay home” during the coronavirus in order to help “protect” the frontline NHS workers.

The Italian has urged people to comply with the government’s three week lockdown in order to halt the spread of the deadly COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of over 20,000 people across the world.

In an impassioned open letter, Ancelotti stated that everyone’s health and safety was “the number one priority in order to win this fight”.

He wrote: “I am writing to you today, not as the manager of your football club but as a man who cares very deeply for the wellbeing and safety of you, your family, your friends and everybody you hold dear.

“We have to make sure the health and safety of people is our number one priority in order to win this fight – and we will win this fight. We have to.

“The amazing people in the NHS deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. We can show them that respect by doing everything we can to protect them.

“We all love Everton, and football will return, but for now every precaution has to be taken to prevent the spread of a virus that is highly contagious and killing people across the world, across the country and in our communities.

“Please, stay home. Please, stay safe. Please, protect the NHS.”

Meanwhile, Toffees defender Mason Holgate has opened up on his experiences of the lockdown, after returning to Doncaster to stay in self-isolation with his parents Julie and Tony.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Holgate said: “The main thing is just keeping out of my mum’s way so she doesn’t shout.

“The biggest concern I have about isolation is her going mad at me I is like being a teenager again!

“The absence of the daily patter is almost as big a miss as the football.”