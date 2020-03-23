Carlos Tevez chooses between Man Utd and Man City moments in his top three achievements

Manchester United’s 2008 Champions League triumph over Chelsea edged out Manchester City’s dramatic 2012 Premier League title win in Carlos Tevez’s ranking of his achievements

Carlos Tevez has picked winning the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008 as one of his top three career achievements – while snubbing Manchester City ‘s 2012 Premier League title triumph.

The Argentinian inspired Boca Juniors to the Super Liga title earlier this month, scoring a late winner against Gimnasia to pip River Plate to the trophy.

His 72nd-minute strike was enough to seal three points for Boca, meaning they finished just one point clear of their arch-rivals – who were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Tucuman.

And when asked how important the title win was, Tevez insisted it was one of his top three achievements.

United’s 2008 Champions League success was also in the top three.

But there was no room for City and their Premier League win in 2012 – with Boca’s 2003 Intercontinental Cup victory instead included.

“It is one of the most important titles due to the circumstances,” he told El Intransigente.

“I came three years ago to fight it; it was to get the head out of a well that became eternal.

“It was a unique night—a very big relief.”

He then added: “It’s in the top 3 with the Intercontinental Cup in Japan and the Champions League with Manchester United.”

Tevez joined United in 2007 and scored 34 goals in 99 appearances for the club, including nine in their 2008 Champions League winning campaign.

The Red Devils got their hands on the trophy in a dramatic penalty shootout with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

John Terry missed the chance to win it for the Blues, infamously slipping from the penalty spot and allowing Edwin van Der Sar to save Nicolas Anelka’s effort and crown United champions of Europe.

Tevez then completed a controversial switch to neighbours City, where he bagged 73 goals in 148 games.

He clinched the Premier League title in 2011/12, but that season Tevez only featured 13 times amid a frosty relationship with boss Roberto Mancini – which could explain why he doesn’t consider the triumph one of his top three achievements.