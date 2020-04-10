Carrie Symonds: Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancé has coronavirus symptoms

CARRIE SYMONDS, Prime Minster Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiance, has revealed she has coronavirus symptoms and is yet to be tested.

Carrie announced she has symptoms of covid-19 to her 61,000 followers on Twitter. She wrote: “I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. “I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.” Carrie who is the former head of communications for the Conservative Party headquarters, then went on to share information for pregnant women who are suffering from symptoms.

She said: “Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. “To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring.” This news comes shortly after her fiance Boris was advised to go into isolation last Friday after experiencing symptoms himself. The Prime Minister confirmed he was suffering from covid-19 symptoms and will be in isolation from then on in a video on Twitter.

Boris wrote to his 2 million followers: “Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus. “You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather. #StayHomeSaveLives.” In the video, Boris said: “First of all in my own case, although I’m feeling better, and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature.” “And so in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.”

He then reassured the nation: “But we’re working clearly, the whole time, on our programme to defeat the virus.” This came after he announced there would be 100,000 tests carried out per day by the end of the month for those who were experiencing the common symptoms of the virus. Since updating his following, the Prime Minister announced that he had written a letter to “all leaders of opposition” to “work together” amid the pandemic emergency. He said alongside his written statement: “I have written to all leaders of opposition parties to invite them to work together at this moment of national emergency.”

Today, it was announced that Keir Starmer, 57, has been assigned as the leader of the Labour Party and has replaced former leader, Jeremy Corbyn, 70. After the news was announced, Boris informed his followers how he has congratulated him following his new position. The 55-year-old said: “I have just spoken to @Keir_Starmer & congratulated him on becoming Labour leader. “We agreed on the importance of all party leaders continuing to work constructively together through this national emergency.” Boris then continued to say: “I have invited him and other opposition leaders to a briefing next week.”

