Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh crushed as he makes heartbreaking discovery

CASUALTY’S no-nonsense medic Dylan Keogh will be left devastated by the end of tonight’s episode of the BBC medical drama as he makes a heartbreaking discovery about love interest, Faith Cadogan. Is an affair storyline off the cards completely, however?

Dylan (played by William Beck) hasn’t had the easiest of love lives on Casualty, having had numerous love interests and gone through a divorce. However, things looked on the up when clinical practitioner Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) started working in the Holby City A&E department towards the end of last year. There is just one problem – she is married and has three young children with paramedic, Lev Malinovsky (Uriel Emil) – giving any chance of a romance between her and the doctor next to none. With this in mind, tonight’s instalment of the BBC medical drama sees the no-nonsense medic make a devastating discovery about her, which sends him spiralling into despair.

Since the moment the pair clocked eyes on one another, it was clear to viewers there was a chemistry between Dylan and Faith. When he discovered she had a husband however, he made no attempts to pursue anything with his colleague, but recent weeks have seen him become somewhat of a comfort for her. Having learnt her son had an advanced tumour, the doctor called on mother-figure and top surgeon Zsa Zsa Harper-Jenkinson (Sharon Gless) to see if she could help. Unfortunately, the latter’s attempts were unsuccessful, but it didn’t stop the boy’s mother expressing her gratitude towards her friend and although he might have thought something could come from his intervention, a discovery in tonight’s episode sends him into further turmoil.

The drama kicks off when the pair are thrown back together by fate as they’re both tasked with treating an elderly patient. Eric isn’t on his own, however, as his beloved wife Audrey is by his side and seeing the married couple so loving towards one another makes it harder for Dylan to hide his feelings for Faith. Although she doesn’t realise how besotted her colleague is by her, the doctor’s feelings don’t go unnoticed by nurse David Hide (Jason Durr). With the recovering alcoholic have had such a turbulent love life since arriving in Holby City in 2011, his interfering friend has been on hand to offer some support.

However, David’s latest intervention in his fiend’s relationship dilemma leaves Dylan more irritated than ever. Embarrassed his secret has been rumbled, Dylan shuts down any idea he may be harbouring feelings for Lev’s wife. The doctor couldn’t contradict his own statement any greater in later scenes as he’s left gleeful when Faith asks him to join her for a drink after shift. Seeing this as a sign she likes him too, the heartbreak hits even harder when the medic discovers the pair won’t be alone.

No, in fact, they will be joined by Lev and the devastation proves too much for Dylan to cope with as he then declines the offer of a drink with the married woman. Having been rumbled by David and his ideal night alone with Faith in tatters, the doctor heads home alone. Viewers will have to see if the medic does confess his feelings for his colleague, but it seems the glimmers of an affair are in the pipeline. His friend David has been yearning for the troubled soul to find another lover, but he might not have thought Dylan would go after another married woman.