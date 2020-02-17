Catholic middle school director in Hawaii ‘is fired for not having husband while pregnant’

A Catholic middle school director who used IVF to get pregnant has reportedly been fired because she’s not married.

Friends of Michelle Gabriel, who is the former director of Maryknoll Middle School in Honolulu, Hawaii, said the soon-to-be mother was fired because she is expecting and without a husband.

Gabriel, who is eight months pregnant, was reportedly asked to step down from her position last month.

A family friend told Hawaii News Now that Gabriel underwent in vitro fertilization and told the school she was pregnant when she hit the fourth-month mark.

On Wednesday, about two dozen alums from Maryknoll lined up outside the school to show support for Gabriel.

Merlinda Garma, who also graduated from Maryknoll, told the Star Advertiser that the school even threw her a baby shower.

‘And then they’re like, “You need to leave.” You’re also hurting the baby,’ Garma said. ‘What did the baby do to you?’

One rally attendee, Jeremy Irvine, told News Now that ‘this is not the Maryknoll we grew up in’.

‘Maryknoll is an inclusive community, all about love, family, community, so for this to happen to one of our own, it’s just heartbreaking.

‘We just want the truth and for the school to come out and be transparent in their decision,’ he added.

Gabriel, who has worked at the school for the last 16 years, also attended the rally but she was reportedly not allowed to comment.

The school said in statement to the news site: ‘We understand there are people who are upset over the departure of Miss Gabriel.

‘Miss Gabriel chose to leave by agreement and was represented by counsel in making that decision.’

And it appears that her dismissal was legal due to a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that decided that federal discrimination laws do not apply to religious organizations in choosing their leaders.