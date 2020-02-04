Caucus app blamed for Iowa vote count chaos was created by tech firm Shadow, Inc

‘Inconsistencies’ with an app that was supposed to track the results of the Democrat caucuses in Iowa threw the vote into chaos overnight – with zero per cent of precincts reporting early Tuesday.

The app was created by Shadow, Inc., a technology firm that was created in January last year after data and messaging service Groundbase was acquired by Democrat non-profit ACRONYM.

Finance records show the Iowa Democratic Party paid $60,000 to Shadow, Inc. for website development at the back end of last year, which is thought to have been spent on the app.

The app’s CEO Gerard Niemira, product manager Ahna Rao and COO James Hickey all worked on the Hillary for America campaign which was defeated by Donald Trump in 2016.

Other staff include alumni of Obama’s presidential campaign, as well as Google, Apple and former DNC staffers.

Some officials on Monday night blamed technology for the Iowa delay.

Des Moines County Democratic Chair Tom Courtney said he heard that in precincts across his county, including his own, a mobile app created for caucus organizers to report results to the party was ‘a mess’.

Precinct leaders were instead calling in their results to the Democratic Party headquarters, and ‘they weren’t answering the phones in Des Moines’ because, Courtney speculated, they were mobbed with calls.

The apps were barely working, forcing party aides to record results from the precincts via phone and enter them manually into a database, according to a person involved in processing the data who requested anonymity to discuss the party’s internal process.

The slowdown came as the party attempted to report more data about the caucus than in years past – promising to release both a headcount of each candidates’ supporters and the delegate winners from each site.

The technology aimed to produce a more efficient and reliable way of calculating and releasing results to the public than the complicated math and thousands of phone calls that the caucus system has long relied upon.

However, the use of the app – which was kept so secret that noone knows who made it – concerned some observers.

They feared that unofficial results could be inaccurate if hackers or other problems taint the data.

‘The integrity of the results is paramount,’ Iowa Democratic Party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said in a statement.

‘We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time. What we know right now is that around 25% of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016.’

The problems were an embarrassment for a state party that has long sought to protect its prized status as the first contest in the primary race. The delay was certain to become fodder for caucus critics who call the process antiquated and exclusionary.

President Donald Trump’s campaign quickly seized on the issue to sow doubt about the validity of the results.

‘Quality control = rigged?’ Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Monday evening, adding a emoji with furrowed brows.

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller, who ran a precinct in the Cedar Rapids suburb of Robins, said some app users may not have gotten the instructions on how to log into the system.

‘If people didn’t know where to look for the PIN numbers or the precinct numbers, that could slow them down,’ said Miller, who said he had no problem using the system to report his precinct’s figures and it worked fine.

Helen Grunewald, a precinct caucus chairwoman in Benton County, said she had been on hold with the party trying to report her results for a significant amount of time.

Earlier in the night, however, Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said while there were some reports from precinct officials that they couldn’t log into the mobile app, a team of trouble-shooters was working to address any technical issues.

‘We’ve had an app before but we’ve also had a hotline before, and folks have had the option to do that, and so we expect that we´ll be able to report the results in a timely manner this evening,’ he said.