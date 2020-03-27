Celebrities with coronavirus: Which celebrities have coronavirus?

A HEALTH minister as well as actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are just a few celebrities that have tested positive for COVID-19. Which celebrities have coronavirus?

Now a pandemic, fears of catching the coronavirus are rising. Some celebrities have taken precautionary steps to avoid catching the virus, one of them being Naomi Campbell. The model recently posted a picture of herself in a full on hazmat suit with the caption: “Safety First NEXT LEVEL.” Other famous faces have opted to self isolate themselves completely.

After the production was cancelled for his new Amazon series Orlando Bloom announced that he and fiancé Katy were heading back to the US to quarantine themselves. He said: “We’re coming home to the States. At least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine.” It seems even celebrities are not immune to the virus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19, as reports of celebrities testing positive for the virus have come in this week. But what celebrities actually have the coronavirus?

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first famous faces to share their diagnosis with their fans. The couple confirmed they had tested positive for the virus on March 12, 2020 in a statement published on the actor’s Twitter account. The tweet read: “Hello folks, Rita and I are down here in Australia. we felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

“To play things right as is needed in the world right now, we were tested of the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.” As the couple went into isolation Tom said they will be taking it “one day at a time”. On Friday, March 13, Tom posted a selfie of him and his wife Rita to his Instagram updating his fans on his treatments. He wrote: “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.”

British health minister Nadine Dorries was diagnosed with virus on Wednesday, March 11. The Mid Bedfordshire MP has since confirmed that her 84 year old mother has also tested positive for the virus. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced she had tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Juventus player Daniele Rugani was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, days after he was with his teammates for a club photo. After hearing the news his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have self isolated himself in Portugal with family, Ronaldo was tested it was confirmed he didn’t have the virus.