Celebrity hypnotherapist says her A-list clientele are ‘melting down’ over coronavirus lockdowns

Celebrity hypnotherapist Kimberly Friedmutter has revealed how her famous clients are ‘melting down’ over the stresses and strains of the coronavirus lockdown – including her most loyal client, ‘Queen of Versailles’ Jackie Siegel.

Kimberly says the rich and famous face a unique situation while stranded at home without the help of their huge staff to service their every need, and some just can’t cope.

‘My clientele involves everyone from A-list celebrities to billionaires, CEOs, titans of industry, politicos and they’re all struggling during the lockdown,’ she told DailyMailTV exclusively.

‘All I’m hearing is where’s my driver? Where’s my stylist? Has anyone seen my assistant, house manager.

‘I’m seeing a lot of clients coming to me because the horse trainer isn’t coming, their pilots are sick or their captains on their yachts are sick.

‘My celebrity clients are suffering the most. I’m seeing massive mommy-meltdowns, self esteem issues, sleeplessness, anxiety, fear, depression and divorce talk, some are even questioning their sexual orientation.

‘My fear is that some, unfortunately, just won’t make it, no matter how much therapy they get.’

And Kimberly, who also provides premium solution coaching and teletherapy via online platforms like Zoom, says her services have never been in such high demand.

The 56-year-old former model charges her high-performing clients $1,000 an hour, but during the global pandemic she insists on a minimum $25,000 retainer to reserve sessions.

Speaking from her $5million mansion, called Shangri-Las Vegas, just outside Sin City in Nevada, Kimberly is acutely aware of some of the stresses celebrities and high earning individuals are going through.

The successful model, reality star and businesswoman along with architect husband Brad, who is the mastermind behind some of the most expensive integrated resorts and casinos in the world including The Cosmopolitan on the Vegas Strip, together have a combined net worth in excess of $45 million.

Before the lockdown they had a large staff of maids, helpers, maintenance men, gardeners and personal trainers, all of which they can no longer utilize.

‘I had to ask one of the girls how to mix the bleach to clean the floors the other day,’ said Kimberly. ‘We also have animals, so it’s not easy.’

Kimberly, originally from San Antonio, Texas, says her celebrity clients are facing a lot of similar issues as the rest of us, including weight gain, excessive drinking or problems with their marriage.

But what they are mainly lacking is any kind of coping mechanism to handle day to day life without any help.

‘My clients are now really on their own when it comes to serving themselves,’ Kimberly said. ‘So for example, if they’re used to having their groceries bought for them or they’re used to having nannies for the children, now they really honestly, earnestly don’t know what to do, how to run that household.

‘They don’t know what products to use on what surfaces and basic things like that.

‘They’re worried about, ”I’m going to change my sheets, now I’m going to do the ironing”, and all of these things that are a whole other skill set.

‘All of these subtle changes might not seem like big deals to the rest of us, but they’re a very big deal to celebrities and they’re losing control.

‘I would say that there’s a lot of houses that are going to go kind of undone because one of the issues with anxiety, fear, depression, and all these things is that you don’t feel particularly productive.’

Homeschooling is also another big issue Kimberly says her clients face.

Celebrities are used to having their kids at private schools or at home with private tutors.

What’s more the therapist says stars who are used to a busy schedule or traveling around the world, have seen things suddenly stop and ‘turn internal’.

‘Actors and people in entertainment are used to direction. They’re used to being told what to do, what schedule to keep,’ she says.

‘So when their personal assistants aren’t showing up, house managers, stylists, personal trainers, all of these people that help them are just gone, it’s almost like they’re all alone on a planet because everyone seems to have vanished.

‘Then when you add on the fact that my gals aren’t getting their hair touched up, they’re not getting their nails done or having their botox or fillers.

‘All of those private services that were luxury items for them, those have all stopped and it’s really starting to affect them.

‘And so you have this interesting shift and I’m getting these really frantic calls and desperate texts from clients.

‘Not to mention the upset with too much of a spouse, too much of the children, too little me time and all of the things that they’ve become accustomed to.

‘It’s an interesting dynamic because everything we knew about life has changed.’

Kimberly is renowned for treating A-list actors, top musicians, billionaires, CEOs and leading politicians.

And while she has to keep tight lipped about the big names she has hypnotized – she signs NDAs with most – those who have been vocal about her include Sharon Stone, David Hasselhoff and socialite Jackie Siegel, also known as The Queen of Versailles.

But with other big name celebrity supporters including the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Martha Stewart, Mike Tyson, Quincy Jones and George Lopez, her services are in high demand.

‘It’s been literally a hand holding mission with most of my celebrity clients,’ she says. ‘And it’s been very interesting because they bucked it at first – this can’t really happen.

‘There was a lot of denial and as it’s gone on, their first reaction was, ‘wow, this can’t be happening’.

‘The surprise and shock of it all, then the anger. Now we’re kind of in that sadness stage and many are ready to move and act and really break the doors down.’

She added: ‘And what happens is that it always ends in a tearful rage. There’s been times where it just really gets to be too much. There’s a breaking point.’

A long time client of Kimberly’s, Jackie Siegel, is one celebrity who openly admits to struggling with the lockdown.

Kimberly is conducting regular hypnotherapy sessions with Siegel, who allowed DailyMailTV to look in on one.

‘She is so much fun and usually you can’t hardly keep up with her because you’re chasing her all over the globe,’ says Kimberly, who says she’s known Siegel for years.

‘And you know, it’s really interesting because she’s the perfect example of the celebrity meltdown when it comes to mommy mayhem.

‘She has seven children at home and she has girlfriends and nieces and nephews that are hunkering down with them too. They’re animal lovers and so they have all of these pets and really a full life.

‘And then of course she has her husband David who is in the vulnerable category for coronavirus, he’s 80 plus years old and so fabulous and so much energy and in great shape, but he also needs to be very careful.

‘Then on top of that you have Jackie who is not used to doing her own hair and not used to doing her own nails and not used to cooking her own food or attending to her children.

‘And so we’ve been doing these sessions just to calm her down and just to ease her anxiety and just to make her feel more like herself.’

Regardless of her struggles Kimberly says Siegel is ‘doing pretty great’.

‘She says it’s been really fun because she’s getting to know her children better,’ Kimberly said.

The therapist says some of the other issues she is seeing with her famous clients relate to isolation.

‘They’re really (suffering) fear of relevancy in media because everyone is home and we’re all watching television,’ she explains.

‘What’s happening is the anxiety of change. We are evolutionary creatures and they say if you don’t move and you don’t change and you don’t adapt, you die.

‘And so that survivalism comes in there. And the idea that if we don’t lean into this, if we don’t cuddle up to it, then something’s going to happen.’

She says a lot of her star clients are looking for a new way to rebrand themselves during lockdown, with many turning to social media to stay relevant.

But without the cameras trained on them a lot of celebs have lost the motivation to look after themselves.

‘They usually have all of this motivation to watch their eating and watch their drinking and keep in physical form,’ Kimberly said.

‘But when you don’t have that, the tendency is to go ahead and relax a little bit.

‘So we’re seeing weights go up, that’s been a big issue.

‘There’s a lot of fun, reverie with that time off, where you really imagine this time as maybe a little forced vacation for you, but it can’t have that element to it.’

Original Victoria’s Secret model Kimberly says she hasn’t been busier since coronavirus took a grip of the nation and she’s been flooded with new clients from all over the world.

She says she’s doing her best to keep her clients cool and calm and she anticipates a lot of creative energy being expelled once lockdown is lifted.

‘I do think that the outcome of this is that people will realize that they could rise to the occasion and that it is a rough and bumpy road for most. We’ll all come out on the other side.’

Kimberly has written a book called Subconscious Power about the art of hypnosis and how to improve your life through her teachings.