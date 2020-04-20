Charles Ingram tipped for I’m A Celeb jungle stint amid Quiz drama success

Charles Ingram, otherwise known as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Coughing Major, has been tipped to be named as a contestant in 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Controversial Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? contestant Charles Ingram could be soon heading Down Under.

The army major, who is at the centre of the cheating scandal, is now tipped by bookies to join the 2020 cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Charles and his wife Diana Ingram are the subject of ITV hit drama Quiz.

The couple and fellow contestant Tecwen Whittock new convicted for procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception, namely the £1million prize, in 2003.

The Ingrams and their accomplice were found guilty of using an elaborate method of coughing to win the million-pound jackpot on the hit show in 2001.

Now it looks like Charles could be in for some better luck with another ITV show.

Charles is now at odds of 3-1, according to bookies Ladbrokes, to appear on the Australian-set reality series hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donelly.

Ladbrokes spokesperson Ale Apati said: “Major Ingram would be an A1 choice for the next series of I’m A Celeb and the odds suggest he could well be heading Down Under.”

While fans have to wait to find out if Charles heads to Oz, we do know that he and Diana are set to appeal against their convictions.

In a press release from his lawyers, fronted by defence solicitor Rhona Friedman, they say: “Recent investigation also shows that the integrity of the audio evidence of coughing given to the jury at trial may have been compromised.

“Although none of the defendants were sent to prison, all three had their reputations ruined and they continue to be publicly mocked for crimes they did not commit.”

The public profile of the Ingram family has been massively grown due to the hit ITV series Quiz, based on the play by James Graham.

The show has one huge acclaim for the performances of Spooks star Matthew Macfadyen as Charles, Fleabag actress Sian Clifford as Diana, and Michael Sheen as former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant.

Fans will have to wait and see if Charles takes part in this year’s edition of I’m A Celeb.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! 2020 is due to air later this year