Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel in ‘very delicate balance’ at Ferrari as warning sent

Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have been Ferrari team-mates for the past year and former F1 driver Jarno Trulli has discussed their relationship.

Charles Leclerc piled the pressure on Sebastian Vettel by performing so well during his first year at Ferrari and they are now operating within a “very delicate balance”. That is the verdict of former F1 driver Jarno Trulli, who has warned Vettel he must now consider the needs of the team above his own.

Leclerc joined Ferrari ahead of the 2019 season after Mattia Binotto and co. opted to show veteran Kimi Raikkonen the door. The 22-year-old thrived in his first campaign with F1’s most illustrious team, winning two races and securing 10 podium finishes from 21 races. Leclerc ended 2019 fourth in the World Drivers’ Championship standings, 24 points and a place better off than team-mate Vettel. The duo endured a tense relationship during their first 12 months together and that boiled over when they collided on track at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Trulli, a veteran of more than 250 Grands Prix during his own F1 career, has now offered his take on where Leclerc and Vettel stand ahead of the delayed 2020 season. And he’s urged Vettel not to get to wrapped up in the internal battle as it will stop him from helping the team as a whole. “It is difficult to say, however Leclerc has already demonstrated before joining Ferrari to be a good driver and to deserve this seat,” Trulli told Omnisport. “On the other side Vettel must face a competitive driver and it is not easy to have such competition in your team. “This puts you under pressure and in a team like Ferrari, the interest of the team is more important than the driver’s one. It is a very delicate balance you must operate within.”