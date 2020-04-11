Charles Leclerc launches Race For The World as F1, motorsport stars unite vs coronavirus

Charles Leclerc has announced the Race For The World initiative in collaboration with sports stars from across the world as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Charles Leclerc and a host of stars from the world of motorsport and beyond are set to work together to raise money for the fight against coronavirus through the Race For The World esports initiative. The Ferrari ace is one of six F1 drivers who will compete against one Formula E driver, six F2 drivers, one F3 driver, one Super Formula driver, one motorcycle rider and one professional footballer in Saturday’s inaugural event.

Leclerc and co. will go head-to-head with the aim of raising cash to contribute to the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Upon launching the series, Leclerc said: “So happy to make this happen. We all need to be united in this and to see all of this group coming together for one cause feels great.” The 22-year-old Monegasque made a splash on the simulator racing scene last week as he won the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series event on Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit. And he’ll take on Alex Albon, Lando Norris, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi and Antonio Giovinazzi once again this week to help boost the battle against the deadly coronavirus Covid-19.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Giuliano Alesi, Louis Deletraz, Sean Gelael, Antonio Fuoco, Callum Ilott, Christian Lundgaard, Pietro Fittipaldi, Arthur Leclerc, Nick Cassidy, Luca Salvadori and Luca Albon will make up the rest of the motorsport representatives. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, will mix it with the professional real-world drivers as they do their bit to raise funds for the WHO. Saturday’s event, which will be made up of two races on an as yet unannounced circuit, will start at 6pm BST. It will then be followed by further two-race virtual meets on Tuesday April 14 and Friday April 17.