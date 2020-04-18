Charles Leclerc lifts lid on Michael Schumacher’s classy gesture during Ferrari F1 career

Charles Leclerc encountered Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher long before he was signed up to race with the Italians.

Charles Leclerc has opened up on the time he came face-to-face with Michael Schumacher during his karting days. The Ferrari driver is one of the hottest prospects in the world of motorsport and is seen as a future F1 champion.

Leclerc’s racing talent was obvious from an early age and he got to show it off on the track by competing in karting series. The 22-year-old took on a number of his current rivals while karting, including AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly. Leclerc’s prominence on the karting scene meant he also encountered F1 drivers on occasion, including none other than Ferrari legend Schumacher. Taking to Twitter, Leclerc has now shared a picture of himself meeting the seven-time World Drivers’ Championship winner. And he’s revealed how a classy gesture from the German left a big impression on him as he was taking his first steps in motorsport.

I never thought I would be driving for the same team he was driving for back then. ������ pic.twitter.com/ZOQU6xgai8 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 15, 2020

“I was testing on the karting track, Michael was testing on the F1 track,” Leclerc wrote. “He signed our overalls, talked to us for a little bit before going back inside the pits. “Definitely a special moment. I never thought I would be driving for the same team he was driving for back then.” Leclerc will be hoping to one day follow in the footsteps of Schumacher, who won five of his seven F1 titles while driving for Ferrari. Earlier this month he revealed Schumacher was the icon he looked up to most when he was a youngster. “The Ferrari driving hero for me and I think for many [people] was Michael,” Leclerc said. “I was young when he was winning but it was always very impressive and any time I was watching the Formula 1, and especially Ferrari, it was obviously Michael that I was looking at.”