Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger lead the A-list glamour at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon 

Hollywood gathered together Monday to celebrate the stars up for an Academy Award at the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger were the A-listers leading the luncheon glamour as they attended the star-studded affair at the Loews Hotels in Los Angeles.

Both of the leading ladies looked fabulous in coordinating black-and-white looks.

Clad in a white collared top with a flared pinstripe skirt, Charlize was oozing sophistication as she struck poses ahead of the big event.

The Oscar nominee was decked out in head-to-toe monochrome, though broke things up with her bold red lip.

The gorgeous movie star accented her naturally beautiful features with a dash of blush and shimmering pink eye shadow.

Though their outfits were incredibly similar, Renee was a little more business chic than Charlize.

Renee, who is going head to head with Charlize for Best Actress for their roles in Judy and Bombshell, effortlessly draped a black blazer over her shoulders whilst striking poses in a white button down blouse tucked into her trousers.

She stood tall in strappy black heels with a dazzling silver toe.

There was no shortage of Hollywood heavyweights in attendance.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, who are both up for Oscars, were looking super sharp for the occasion.

Best Actor nominee Leonardo wore a cool pair of sunglasses while posing in a black suit with partially unbuttoned white shirt.

With his locks slicked stylishly beside his face, Brad was looking particularly dashing as he attended the luncheon in a sleek grey suit.

The Best Actor In A Supporting Role nominee flashed a charismatic smile.

While Leonardo and Brad were visions of red carpet style, the director of their film, Quentin Tarantino, went for something more laid-back.

Quentin, who is up for multiple Oscars, wore a custom bowling style shirt, dark blue jeans, and loafers.

The luncheon began with Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin asking attendees for a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant, a 2018 Oscar winner, and the NBA legend’s daughter, who were killed in a helicopter crash a day earlier. Renée and Al Pacino were among the stars who bowed their heads amid the quiet.

‘With all the success he had on the court, he was the most excited person in the room that day,’ Rubin said of Bryant at the 2018 luncheon.

The luncheon is an annual chance for all Oscar nominees to rub shoulders, celebrate the status many will only have once, and take a class picture.

Democratized seating arrangements often pair little-known nominees in categories like documentary short or sound-design with major stars nominated in acting categories.

Monday’s menu was entirely plant-based, with nominees noshing on vegan cheese, micro herbs, roasted maitake mushrooms and forbidden rice, with wines from the fittingly film-friendly vineyards of Francis Ford Coppola.

The Academy announced all Oscars events would be serving primarily greener fare, and that includes the luncheon, where attendees will be eating from an entirely plant-based menu.

In addition to the greener menu, plastic water bottles and beverages in plastic containers will be eliminated from all Oscar events.

The move falls in line with other awards shows who have been serving plant-based fare, including the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The academy, whose 8,000 members choose the Oscar winners, said it was an ‘organization of storytellers from around the world, and we owe our global membership a commitment to supporting the planet.’

This year’s Oscars will also be going for a second year in a row without a host.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced the February 9 telecast will focus on what worked last year: ‘huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy and star power.’

Last year’s ceremony attracted 29.6 million viewers, the second-smallest in Oscars history but 12% more than in 2018, which ended a four-year slide in viewership. Comedian Kevin Hart was originally announced as host, but he backed away when some anti-gay tweets he posted a decade ago resurfaced.

ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences agreed to go hostless for a second straight year, Burke said.

‘We expect that we’re going to have a very commercial set of nominations,’ Burke told a TV critics meeting, ‘and a number of elements have come together that convinced us we’ll have a very entertaining show.’