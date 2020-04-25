Chatham ‘gunman’ films himself firing shots from balcony while rapping to Tupac

Armed police swoop as man films himself firing what appears to be a gun into the air from a balcony near a Kent shopping centre. Separate footage was also captured on the ground of a man shooting from the balcony

A man has filmed himself appearing to fire gunshots from his balcony near a Kent shopping centre.

The footage going viral on social media shows the man picking up what seems to be a pistol.

He then appears to shoot into the sky from the high-rise building near Chatham Dockside Shopping Centre as Hit ‘Em Up by Tupac blares from his phone.

Separate footage has also emerged from the ground showing a man seemingly firing a weapon.

Armed police swooped on the scene after reports of gunshots being fired at 8.35am this morning.

In a brief statement, the force said: “Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons and patrols, including armed officers, are at the scene making enquiries.”

A man in 30s has now been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences, Kent Police said.

Patrols remain at the scene where officers have located four suspected imitation firearms as part of their enquiries.

The nearby Medway Tunnel has been closed, with Kent Police Medway saying in a tweet: “We are currently assisting Kent Police Tactical Operations with an incident at Dockside in Chatham.

“Numerous roads closures in place and therefore we kindly ask you to stay away from the area. Thank you for understanding in this matter.”

A neighbour who lives close to the mall told Kent Online: “There was a lot of banging just over an hour ago, I just assumed it was construction workers.

“There was armed police outside The Range who waved everyone back, they moved towards the noise.

“Staff at The Range have been trying to catch everyone and get them into the shop.

“Someone across the way shouted about someone having a gun.

“There’s a police helicopter flying above.”

One eyewitness wrote online: “I live in the flats the noise was so loud it woke me up. I thought I was hallucinating! Haven’t heard it for a while now though.”