Checking out of the coronavirus hotel: Guests are tested by medical staff as they leave

All 168 British tourists at the Tenerife coronavirus hotel remain locked down in quarantine while at least 28 guests have been pictured undergoing medical tests and checking out of the virus-stricken resort.

A stream of guests, of the 130 cleared by Spanish authorities to leave the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel yesterday, left over the course of the day in minibuses after their fourth day in quarantine.

An elderly couple could be seen leaving in an ambulance but the authorities said there have been no new cases since the virus was detected in four Italian tourists earlier this week.

The rest of the group will be allowed to leave in the coming hours, according to a statement from the hotel.

It was not clear where the groups – each made up of less than a dozen people – were being taken or whether those in the ambulance had any symptoms of the virus. One bus driver told TVE television he was taking his group to the airport.

A source told MailOnline they were unaware of any Britons among them.

Two airlines said today they would be unable to fly the British tourists home unless cleared by the relevant health authorities, despite Spanish officials approving 50 Britons to leave yesterday. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office were unable to confirm whether there was a plan in place for the exiting tourists.

The four-star resort was placed on lockdown four days ago after four cases of the coronavirus were detected. Over 700 holidaymakers are still in isolation at the hotel.

Half a dozen guests including a baby in a pram exited the hotel in the south of Tenerife, and underwent temperature scans at the back of the hotel before boarding a 15-seater minibus, the video shot by a hotel guest showed.

The holidaymakers wore face masks and appeared to sign documents before boarding a passengers’ van loaded with suitcases.

TUI and Jet2 airlines, two of the main holiday providers to the resort, both said they aren’t flying the quarantined Britons home from unless they are cleared of the disease by British authorities.

Tui told MailOnline they would only charter flights for British tourists at the hotel if they were cleared by Public Health England or the FCO, but that ‘none’ of the 50 leaving are their customers.

Jet2 are still to confirm how many customers they have in the group but said they would need to be cleared by a ‘recognised authority’, or have passed the incubation period, before they would give them the greenlight to travel.

The FCO said that while they are discussing options with Spanish authorities and airlines, they were unable to confirm a plan for the British nationals at this time.

Spanish health officials have been carrying out testing on the guests and cleared 130, including 50 Britons, to leave the hotel yesterday.

One source told MailOnline there’s no difference between Spanish and British standard tests for the respiratory illness.

Spain now needs to liaise with the governments of the remaining hundreds of guests, to establish monitoring protocols before they are allowed to return home, local health authorities confirmed on Friday.

‘That is a more complicated process than it seems, because it involves several ministerial departments of their countries of origin’, Fernando Simon, director of Spain’s Centre of Coordination of Health Emergencies said.

A small group of guests who showed symptoms or who came into close contact with the infected Italians must complete the isolation period in their rooms, even though they have tested negative for the virus, Simon said.

They will be allowed to leave on March 10, local authorities added.

Reporters at the scene saw several families and couples being screened for their temperatures this morning by what appeared to be medical personnel wearing protective outfits.

Inside the hotel, guests without symptoms were allowed to circulate freely, using the restaurants and swimming pools, as long as they wore protective masks, washed hands regularly and checked their temperature twice a day, according to instructions from the health authority.

Some guests complained that basic safety measures such as wearing masks and washing hands regularly were being ignored.

Spain’s total number of coronavirus cases rose to 33 on Friday. The bulk of them were linked to Italy, the site of Europe’s worst outbreak.

One of the cases involved a sports reporter from Valencia who had recently travelled to Milan, and the Valencia football club announced on Friday the suspension of all non-sports indoor events such as news conferences ‘that present risk to players, coaching staff and club staff’.

The coronavirus can spread via droplets in the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes out, and these can also contaminate surfaces such as door handles and railings.

Spain’s total number of coronavirus cases rose to 26 on Friday, with the bulk of them linked to Italy, hit by Europe’s worst outbreak.

The cleared vacationers, from 11 different countries including Spain, had arrived at the hotel on Monday, after four people who tested positive for the COVID-19 disease had already been hospitalized.

Nobody else at the premises, whether guests or hotel employees, has been found infected, authorities said. The remaining 600 holidaymakers at the hotel, from a total of 25 countries, are to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

Spain has experienced a significant uptick in the number of infections this week, from the two initial cases earlier this month who had been already released from hospital to 25 as of Friday morning.

Although most cases have been connected to the new coronavirus cluster in northern Italy, authorities are investigating what was the source of contagion for three of the newest patients, including a 77-year-old in serious condition, who had not traveled abroad.

Yesterday, dozens of British tourists were cleared to leave the hotel that was on lockdown over the coronavirus – but 118 have been told they have to stay in quarantine.

The guests at Tenerife’s H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel have spent four days in isolation after the coronavirus was detected there in four Italian tourists.

Sources said that 50 of the 168 Britons currently held on the site are free to leave the hotel. But it is not clear at this stage if the newly released Brits will choose to leave the island, or if they will be allowed to return to the UK.

It is not known if the people pictured leaving today were British.

The move appears to have caught the Foreign Office off-guard, who just hours earlier insisted there were no plans to bring trapped tourists back to the UK.

Those who can leave are understood to have arrived on Monday, after the guests who were diagnosed had already left.

Overall, 130 guests from 11 countries have been told they can leave by Spanish authorities.

A statement from the Foreign Office said: ‘We are urgently seeking clarification from the Canary Island authorities following their announcement that 130 tourists of different nationalities will be granted permission to leave the Costa Adeje Palace Hotel.

‘We continue to offer support to all British nationals at the hotel.’

Downing Street defended the response to the situation at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘The Foreign Office has been in contact with more than 100 British nationals who are staying in the hotel.

‘They are providing them with support, they are also in regular contact with local authorities and tour companies to share information.

‘The quarantine is being managed by the Spanish authorities. We understand that those guests who have been assessed by medical staff and who are not showing symptoms are free to move around within the hotel.’

Pressed on whether there would be an evacuation flight for Britons, the spokesman said: ‘We base all our decisions on medical and scientific advice and everything is kept under review.’

Professor Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England, said the agency had sent a ‘health protection specialist’ to Spain to work with local authorities.

The specialist will work to ‘better understand the public health measures that have been put in place in the hotel’, she said.

‘This includes understanding spread of the virus within the hotel and how the Spanish authorities are monitoring the situation.’

The guests are locked in a four-star hotel and have been allowed to leave their rooms, lounge by the pool and eat in the hotel restaurant.

Spanish officials ordered the two-week quarantine after four Italian guests who stayed at the hotel last week tested positive for coronavirus.

Julio Perez, a spokesman for the Canary Islands regional government, said today that talks with foreign officials had been taking place in Tenerife and Madrid.

Regional health minister Teresa Cruz told a press conference that there had been a ‘good reaction from the respective embassies to repatriate their citizens’.

‘Today the health ministry has a meeting about the same subject, seeking the implication of the different embassies so they can get their citizens home if they feel it is appropriate,’ she said.

Perez added: ‘This morning our government authorities have had meeting with different consuls and in Madrid there’s been talks with ambassadors.

‘If we can assure a transfer in such a way that we know that when they reach their home countries, their respective health authorities and epidemiology services can carry on conducting active monitoring, they could go if this is organised.

‘At the moment it’s safe for the 140-odd tourists who checked in after the people staying at the hotel who have tested positive.’

However, British officials do not appear to have shared the enthusiasm described by their Spanish counterparts.

The Foreign Office says it has spoken to dozens of the British tourists by phone and text, but there are no plans to arrange a repatriation flight.

Officials are keeping the situation under review.

The FCO previously chartered such a flight for British nationals who were trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

However, that was only after the Japanese quarantine had been widely declared a failure with hundreds of people infected during the two-week lockdown.

Whitehall was also forced into action in the Japanese case after the United States government unilaterally pulled out more than 300 U.S. nationals.

Before that, countries scrambled to get their citizens home from Wuhan after the start of the outbreak in China.

The Foreign Office chartered two flights to bring British nationals home which landed at RAF Brize Norton.

Earlier a ‘frightened’ British mother trapped at the hotel said she feared the hotel lockdown would turn into another Diamond Princess disaster.

Lara Pennington, who is on holiday with her two young sons and elderly in-laws, said claimed that some guests were failing to follow measures to stop the virus spreading.

‘The Spanish government were advising that if we wanted to we could leave our rooms as long as we were wearing masks and washing hands,’ she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain today.

‘It’s clearly apparent there are large numbers who are not following that process.

‘Containment strategy is clearly not working, it was never going to work. It should be an enforced quarantine,’ said the 45-year-old tourist from Manchester.