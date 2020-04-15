Cheeky pair travel 200 miles to squat in ₤ 300k holiday home throughout lockdown

A bold couple loaded their bags and also drove 200 miles to enjoy lockdown in an attractive vacation home with a seaside sight, before neighbors called polices on them

A cheeky pair drove 200 miles to appreciate the UK-wide coronavirus lockdown squatting in a ₤ 300,000 vacation residence.

The duo drove from their home in Surrey, to the spectacular seaside home in Wales.

Dubious neighbours informed the police officers after both tried to fool residents and also said they had simply gotten the residence.

One neighbor informed The Sun: “They must have detected the position on a website and understood it was vacant due to Covid-19.

“They showed up with an automobile, a van towing a bike – they likewise had their very own pots and frying pans.

“To start with they claimed they had acquired the cottage – then they altered their tale as well as said they were thinking about acquiring it. I smelled a rat and called cops.”

The beautiful holiday home ignores Cardigan Bay and also is normally rented out for ₤ 1,500 a week in the summertime.

Another neighbor recognized the house should have seemed like a “ideal area for a lockdown” as a result of its impressive views.

Police launched the pair without charge, however they were given a repaired penalty notification for non-essential travel, records The Sun.

Recently it was reported the British Army will certainly sign up with pressures with authorities to patrol UK beaches over Easter weekend in a proposal to implement the coronavirus lockdown.

This weekend break a minority could not withstand soaring temperatures and also glorious Bank Holiday weather condition.

London’s parks teemed with sun seekers, with some blatantly not sticking to the social distancing regulations.

Groups were pictured at the top of Primrose Hill in north London.

Hyde Park was likewise cluttered with sunbathers, with social distancing increasingly tough to follow at various other environment-friendly spaces.

The UK has been on a stringent lockdown because March 23– travel has been restricted and just permitted if essential.

Secret employees are enabled to take a trip for work, as well as Brits have been told to stay at house to self-isolate in a proposal to stop the spread of coronavirus.