Cheeky vlogger gets ‘free food’ by taking bites from snacks as shoppers pass her on escalators

A cheeky vlogger has revealed how she manages to get ‘free food’ at the mall in a hilarious video.

Kat Curtis filmed herself at The Glendale Galleria Mall in California snatching snacks from other shoppers as they rode the escalators.

In the clips, the officer worker manages to take a handful of fries as well as a bite of an unsuspecting man’s burger as she enjoys a day out.

The video starts with Kat eyeing up a man, who is wearing a yellow hoodie and black leather jacket, going down a level on the escalator next to her.

As he gets closer she reaches out and grabs a handful of his fries causing him to look up from his phone and stare at her in shock.

She says ‘thank you’ as he continues moving, looking very unimpressed at her actions, and continues to lock eyes with Kat even when he’s off the escalator.

For her next target Kat finds a woman holding what appears to be a ice cream in her left hand while she chats to a pal.

Kat takes a mouthful of the lady’s snack as they pass each other on the escalator, getting purple food on her face.

In a final clip Kat sets her mark on a man holding onto a burger. She expertly leans across to nab a chunk from his lunch.

Although he was looking at his phone when a bit of the food was snatched, the man reacts quickly and says ‘what the hell?’ to a smiling Kat.

Ending the short video, the man looks down at his food and then back up at Kat clearly perplexed by the unusual situation he finds himself in.