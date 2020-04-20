Chelsea 10 per cent pay cuts to last four months ‘after Cesar Azpilicueta group text’

Coronavirus chaos has wreaked havoc with the sporting calendar in the last few weeks. Chelsea players will take a pay cut as Premier League teams all look to balance the books

Cesar Azpilicueta helped convince Chelsea’s stars to accept a 10 per cent pay cut, it’s claimed.

Coronavirus chaos has wreaked havoc with the sporting calendar across the globe.

Premier League and EFL action has been suspended indefinitely.

But with the European Championship now pushed back until 2021, domestic action is expected to resume in some form this summer.

All teams – even in Europe’s top flight – are facing huge financial pressures.

Chelsea, despite being backed by billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, are no exception.

According to The Sun, Azpilicueta asked the Blues squad via text message if they’d be willing to slash their wages.

Feedback from the group was positive and players are happy to take the hit rather than claw it back at a later date.

Frank Lampard has also reportedly agreed to reduce his salary by 25 per cent.

The only caveat to Azpilicueta’s plan is the dressing room want the money spent wisely.

“The players totally get it about the need to save cash and are buying into it,” a source explained to The Sun.

“But with every arrangement like this, they want to make sure their money will be used directly to help the club.

“Let’s just say it wouldn’t be too well received if the players took a pay cut to help pay the bills, then Chelsea went out and splashed a fortune on new players when the next transfer window opens.

“It’s why things can take time.”

Arsenal stars are also doing their bit to help cut costs.

Gunners players have reduced their salaries by 12.5 per cent.

However, they will be reimbursed if they qualify for the Champions League this year or next.

Hefty £500,000 bonuses are on the cards for winning the 2021 Champions League.

Alternatively a £100,000 incentive has been agreed for glory in the Europa League.