Chelsea and Man Utd target Lautaro Martinez ‘agrees personal terms’ with Barcelona

Lautaro Martinez has moved one step closer to a move away from Inter Milan after agreeing personal terms with Barcelona.

The Argentine has impressed in a partnership with Romelu Lukaku in Serie A this season under Antonio Conte, and has been tipped to be a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

The 22-year-old has scored 16 goals in 31 outings in all competitions so far this season, and his move could signal the end of Suarez’ time in Spain having recently turned 33.

Suarez has scored a mammoth 142 goals in 180 league outings since joining from Liverpool in 2014, winning four league titles and the Champions League in 2014/15.

As reported by The Sun, Spanish outlet Sport have claimed that Martinez has already agreed on personal terms with Barcelona, with his transfer fee set to be discussed.

Unfortunately for Inter, the clause that they added to his contract that would mean he could leave for £100m between July 1 and July 15 is now set to be wasted, with coronavirus fears forcing the probable extension of the current campaign.

The report adds that Chelsea had hoped to make Martinez part of a new look front-line under Frank Lampard, in a summer spree that could reach up to £300m.

ESPN had previously outlined Manchester United’s interest, while mentioning that the player would have preferred a move to Barcelona.

Martinez would be linking with with his Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi should be move to the Nou Camp, something which he has previously called a ‘privilege’.

He said: “For us Argentines, Messi is important as Maradona was, he is the best in the world and a privilege to play with him.

“It would be beautiful to help Leo win a World Cup.

“I love that the big clubs are interested in me, it confirms that I am working well and growing. But I am happy here, Inter is my home.”

The Barcelona legend later responded by saying: “He’s spectacular.

“He has impressive qualities. You could tell he was going to be a great player and he is showing that.

“He’s very strong, really good one on one, scores a lot of goals and in the area he fights with anyone, holds it up, he can turn, scrap to win it all on his own. He has a lot of quality. He’s very complete.”