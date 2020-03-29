Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits Ruben Loftus-Cheek frustration amid Premier League break

Frank Lampard admits football’s lockdown has come at the worst possible time for Ruben Loftus-Cheek

England midfielder Loftus-Cheek, who has been injured since May, is still recovering from surgery on his Achilles.

But Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits his return has been hampered by the suspension of the Premier League.

Lampard said: “It is a bit frustrating because we had just got to the stage where Ruben was looking like he might be ready to play soon.

“So that match fitness thing we were looking for, we’ve kind of lost that.”

Loftus-Cheek had just started stepping up his rehab with a series of appearances for Chelsea’s Under 23s when football shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But Lampard claimed the extra time off could actually benefit injured trio N’Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic.

Kante has struggled with ankle and muscle injuries while Pulisic has not played since New Year’s Day with a hamstring problem.

Hudson-Odoi, who also contracted the virus but has since recovered, was also out with a hamstring issue.

Lampard said: “When you talk about people like N’Golo Kante, who has had issues recently and was injured and Callum Hudson-Odoi, then that has given us some time.

“So when we resume, hopefully they will all be in a better place.

I’ve spoken to Callum and it’s great that he’s fully recovered.

“I spoke to him throughout that first week when he first got the illness and it was a strange time.

“Thankfully he didn’t suffer too much and we are happy he’s come through this.

“Now it’s just about taking the necessary precautions with the rest of the squad, which we have been doing since he first tested positive and everyone is doing well in the current climate.”