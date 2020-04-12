Chelsea Clinton blasts Jared Kushner’s role on Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force in tweets

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton has seemingly criticized Jared Kushner’s involvement in the efforts to combat COVID-19, saying that even with her experience in public health, she wouldn’t be qualified to take on a role in the Coronavirus Task Force.

Donald Trump’s son-in-law addressed the country during a briefing Thursday – alongside Vice President Mike Pence, response coordinator for White House Coronavirus Task Force Deborah Birx, Rear Adm. John Polowczyk, and Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro.

But Chelsea – who lived in the White House from 1993 to 2001 – appeared to take aim at Kushner, senior advisor to the president, in a series of tweets the following day.

‘(Keep thinking: I’ve a Masters in Public Health; wrote my doctoral dissertation on global efforts to tackle AIDS pandemic; co-authored a book on global health governance; teach MPH courses on health systems & global health & I’m not qualified to lead a national #covid19 effort.),’ she tweeted.

Kushner’s prior experience is in real estate development, investment and newspaper publishing.

Since he started his term in office, Trump has been criticized for making his children, Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr., advisers.

Chelsea was only a child when her father Bill Clinton led the country.

But after one social media user suggested Republicans would not have accepted it if First Lady Hillary won the 2016 election and did the same with Chelsea and her husband Marc Mexvinsky, she appeared to confirm she was referring to Kushner in her previous tweet.

‘Imagine Hillary Clinton in the White House putting Chelsea Clinton’s husband, Mark, in charge of handling the COVID-19 situation,’ the Twitter user wrote. ‘And when Mark briefed the country, he always praised her. ‘Republicans would go insane, but not if the conflict of interest benefits them.’

Chelsea retweeted the message and commented: ‘My imagination doesn’t stretch that far.’

On Friday she appeared to further criticize Trump’s decision making following the coronavirus outbreak when she retweeted Sen. Brian Schatz’s (D-Hawaii) message that ‘we are seeing preventable mass deaths in the United States’.

As the pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 9,500 Americans since the end of January, Chelsea has criticized Trump’s handling of the crisis.

On Tuesday she retweeted a reporter who said it was ‘breathtaking’ how the White House’s briefing room slide listed a projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from coronavirus as ‘goals of community mitigation’.

Chelsea added that there had been ‘multiple failures-to test every suspected case, to isolate confirmed cases, to contact trace, to adequately prepare & protect our health workers’.

‘President @realDonaldTrump didn’t cause #covid19 but people are dying because of his failure in public health, leadership & humanity,’ Chelsea continued.

A week prior she blasted Trump on Twitter after he said that if states want the federal government to be a good partner to them in fighting coronavirus, ‘they have to treat us well’.

‘YOU ARE THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. Not some states,’ she commented on the tweet which contained a video of Trump’s utterance. ‘Not just of the people who voted for you. Not just of the people who are American citizens (2020 census). THE UNITED STATES. It’s never too late to start acting like it.’