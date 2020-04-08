Chelsea could take advantage of FIFA transfer decision with Gianluigi Donnarumma

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Frank Lampard is still looking to replace goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Chelsea could seal a summer transfer for Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan

Chelsea may move for Gianluigi Donnarumma as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga following FIFA’s announcement with regards to the summer transfer window.

The Blues have money to spend in the market and Frank Lampard remains keen to find a new No.1.

Donnarumma is one potential successor to Kepa between the sticks at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old’s contract at the San Siro expires in the summer of 2021.

And following FIFA’s statement on Tuesday about transfers this year, Chelsea could look to take advantage.

The uncertainty around Donnarumma’s future means this summer is edging towards a ‘buyer’s market’.

And the Daily Mail say Chelsea would offer better prospects to the Italy international than Milan.

The Serie A side are poised to miss out on qualification for the Champions League once the season returns following its suspension amid the coronavirus crisis.

The summer transfer window will subsequently follow the eventual conclusion of the season, and is set to be a shorter period before the 2020/21 rolls round rapidly.

FIFA’s statement read: “With regard to transfer windows, again, it is necessary to adjust the normal regulatory position to the new factual circumstances.

“Accordingly, FIFA will be flexible and will allow the relevant transfer windows to be moved so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season.

“At the same time, FIFA will try to ensure, where possible, an overall level of coordination and will also bear in mind the need to protect the regularity, integrity and proper functioning of competitions, so that the sporting results of any competition are not unfairly disrupted.”

Donnarumma, who is represented by super-agent Mino Raiola, may push to leave the San Siro this summer with his contract running down.

The shot-stopper is highly rated across Europe and would be a real coup for Lampard should he offload Chelsea’s £71m record signing Kepa.