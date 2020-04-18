Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger baffles fans with half bald haircut

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger showed off a bizarre hairstyle which was half bald and half hair, becoming the latest player to don a new cut in coronavirus lockdown

The German is in coronavirus lockdown as Premier League action is suspended for the foreseeable future.

This has seen several stars such as Manchester United’sPaul Pogba and Anthony Martial take on new hairstyles, by cutting it all off.

And Rudiger, who has been with the Blues for three seasons, has joined the list – but not the whole way.

An image of the German emerged on Twitter with half of his head bald and the other donning a short haircut.

The defender poses for the camera with half a haircut and a full beard.

This was shared on Twitter by businessman and lifelong fan Frank Khalid, writing: “Not sure what to make of Rudiger’s haircut.

“Looks like someone’s only done half a job.”

And the Blues faithful were also left baffled at the alternative hairstyle.

“Is he mad,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “Is that even a style?”

While a third made a hilarious suggestion.

“His hair is 50 per cent loading,” they said.

And a fourth added: “Isolation madness.”

A fifth even suggested going further with: “A half beard could be more interesting.”

With a sixth simply saying: “I think he is just bored.”

Rudiger has made 105 appearances for Chelsea, with his time in London also keeping the defender in the German national team.

This sees him play alongside Timo Werner, who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

But the Blues have been warned off a transfer by Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic.

“Timo Werner is a good player who played an excellent first half of the season,” he told Bild.

“However, we have Robert Lewandowski. Robert is a striker who fits our style of play perfectly.

“Robert has the ability to orientate himself in a tight space, the technical ability to move in tight spaces and to find extraordinary solutions with the ball.

“With his speed, Timo Werner needs more room, which he had in the system that Leipzig played. The system at RB has now changed, but it is still not as tight at the front as it is with us.”