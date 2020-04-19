Chelsea ‘enquired’ about Max Allegri after Jose Mourinho sacking in 2015

Chelsea’s 2016/17 title winning season under Antonio Conte might never have been possible if they had succeeded in bringing in another managerial target the previous summer

Chelsea are said to have been interested in Massimiliano Allegri before sealing a deal with Antonio Conte.

Former Juventus and Atalanta boss Conte went on to lead the Blues to the title with 93 points having won 30 of their 38 Premier League fixtures.

Former Milan stopper Marco Amelia spent a season at Stamford Bridge between 2015 and 2016, failing to make an appearance under either Jose Mourinho or Guus Hiddink.

The 38-year-old has now claimed that club bosses asked him about Allegri, before suggesting that he would have cruised to the title as Conte did.

He said on Instagram when asked about Allegri according to Pianeta Milan : “For me, these days, he is one of the greatest managers around.

“The Chelsea board asked me about him before they took Antonio Conte, so I thought they would go over to him.

“It seemed to me they really wanted to get him. Then they went to Conte and won the Premier League. Even Allegri could win the Premier League with his eyes closed”.

Conte left Chelsea in 2018 after their FA Cup win over Manchester United, and is now in charge of Inter.

Allegri on the other hand has been out of work since being replaced by Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, but has been linked with a string of Premier League jobs including Manchester United and Arsenal.

He said of the rumours earlier this year: “I saw some games to try and better understand English football.

“It’s different from the Italian football, it’s more fascinating. What particularly struck me was how good their infrastructures are and the huge enthusiasm that the crowd has.

“I hope, in the future, to have the opportunity to coach in England.”

Chelsea are now unlikely to be on the lookout for a new boss given the positive start to Frank Lampard’s tenure, despite his complaints that they didn’t do enough business in January.

“This is not to talk ourselves down, because we’re six points clear in fourth, [but] now we probably become the underdogs … because the teams around us have strengthened.”